Markets Open Strong: Nifty 50 Hits All-Time High as Investor Confidence Surges

Stock Market Today; The Indian stock market began the week with very strong momentum as investors welcomed December with positivity. The Nifty 50 rose to a new all-time high of 26,325.80, gaining 122.85 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 86,065.92, up 359.25 points.

This powerful opening followed last Thursday’s record-breaking session, when both indices also reached lifetime highs, indicating that investor confidence remains very strong. Market participants are optimistic due to excellent domestic economic data, strong corporate earnings, and favorable global cues. Analysts believe that this positive start could set the tone for the trading week, with broad-based gains across key market sectors.

India reported stellar Q2 FY2026 GDP growth of 8.2% , boosting investor confidence.

Strong GDP numbers raised expectations of a possible RBI rate cut .

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted: Low WPI and CPI levels. GDP deflator at 0.5% , pushing nominal GDP to 8.7% .

These factors support India’s economic targets .

Indicate a potential 25-basis-point rate cut in the upcoming RBI MPC meeting (Dec 3–5).

Sectoral Performance and Market Breadth

Investor sentiment was broad-based, with major indices showing strength:

Nifty 100: +0.35%

Nifty Midcap: +0.37%

Nifty Small Cap: +0.65%

Sector-wise gains included:

Nifty Auto: +0.53%

Nifty IT: +0.48%

Metals: +1%

Nifty Pharma: +0.23%

Nifty PSU Bank: +1%

Nifty Realty: +0.19%

Sunil Gurjar of Alphamojo Financial Services highlighted that the Nifty 50 is trading above all key moving averages, signaling potential continuation of the upward trend.

Key Factors Driving Market Movement:

Political Developments: Winter Session of Parliament begins, potential disruptions from the opposition, though key reform bills expected to pass.

Currency Fluctuations: Rupee weakened due to bulk dollar payments by oil importers at month-end.

Global Cues: Investors watch US retail sales over Thanksgiving; oil prices rose after OPEC decided to maintain Q1 2026 production; gold and silver remain firm.

Investor Sentiment: Positive domestic GDP data, broad sectoral gains, and supportive global signals boosted overall market confidence.

Overall Reason: The combination of strong domestic economic data, stable global cues, and cautious optimism in political and currency factors propelled investor confidence and supported market momentum.

