LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 03:52:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

By Stephen Culp NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as a wave of mixed earnings, including Netflix's disappointing results, dampened risk sentiment as investors assessed reports that the Trump administration is considering curbs on exports to China made with U.S. software. All three major U.S. stock indexes extended their losses after the report, with weakness in tech and communication services stocks weighing the Nasdaq down the most. The new export curbs, which would include a wide array of goods ranging from laptops to jet engines, are some of the measures being considered in retaliation against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions, and mark yet another escalation of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thinks he will have a "very successful meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but also said perhaps the encounter in South Korea later this month will not happen. The Washington-Beijing trade dispute "has been ongoing and probably will continue until the potential meeting with Trump and Xi," said Tom Hainlin, a national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Add to that, some tech companies reported some disappointing numbers."  "But it’s been a pretty good earnings season, and (stocks are) not that far off all-time highs," Hainlin added. "We wouldn’t tell investors to change their allocations based on a day like today." On that front, Netflix slid 10.1% after the streaming company missed quarterly profit expectations, raising concerns about stretched valuation. Texas Instruments posted lower-than-expected revenue and profit forecasts, dragging the chipmaker's shares down 5.6%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which has outperformed the broader market this year driven by artificial intelligence fervor, tumbled 2.4%. The chip index touched a record high on Monday. Tesla, the first of the "Magnificent Seven" group of artificial intelligence-related momentum stocks to post third-quarter earnings, posted better-than-expected revenue as tax credit expiry drives U.S. sales of electric vehicles. Its shares edged 0.5% lower in extended trading. Intuitive Surgical jumped 13.9% following the company's third-quarter earnings beat. AT&T fell 1.9% even as it added more wireless subscribers than expected for the third quarter. Third-quarter earnings season is well underway, with 86% of the companies that have reported beating Wall Street estimates. Analysts currently expect third-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth, on aggregate, of 9.3% year-on-year, an improvement over the 8.8% annual growth estimate as of October 1, according to the most recent data from LSEG. "You earn high valuations by achieving those expectations, and in general companies have so far been meeting or exceeding those expectations," Hainlin said. "And those that haven’t are not being rewarded by investors with patience." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 334.33 points, or 0.71%, to 46,590.41, the S&P 500 lost 35.95 points, or 0.53%, to 6,699.40 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 213.27 points, or 0.93%, to 22,740.40.  Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, industrials fell the most, with energy enjoying the biggest percentage gain. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 142 new highs and 63 new lows on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 1,362 stocks rose and 3,275 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.4-to-1 ratio.  The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and three new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 116 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 24.76 billion shares, compared with the 20.60 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Pranav Kashyap and Twesha Dikshit in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Shilpi Majumdar)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Fortescue posts record first-quarter iron ore shipments, up 4%

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Reddit sues Perplexity for scraping data to train AI system

Kering beats third-quarter forecasts as smaller brands cushion Gucci decline

New Jersey claims Amazon discriminated against pregnant, disabled warehouse workers

LATEST NEWS

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

Crown Castle raises annual site rental revenue forecast on robust demand

Tesla profit falls short despite record sales, hit by higher costs and fading credits

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

Fritz survives first round scare from Vacherot in Basel

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions
Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions
Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions
Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, revived US-China trade tensions
QUICK LINKS