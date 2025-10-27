What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Lenskart IPO: Get ready to see the markets in sharp focus!

Eyewear giant Lenskart is stepping into the IPO spotlight, setting its price band at INR 382 to INR 402 per share ahead of its big debut on Friday, October 31. At the top end, the IPO values Lenskart at an impressive and massive Rs 69,726 Cr (around $8 billion), talk about a clear vision for growth.

The company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 228.41 at INR 402 and 217.05 at INR 382, suggesting that investors are ready to pay a premium for a slice of this eyewear success story. With its stylish frames, tech-driven approach, and expanding omnichannel presence, Lenskart isn’t just selling spectacles, it’s redefining how India sees fashion and function.

As the IPO date approaches, all eyes are on whether this market darling will deliver a crystal-clear performance on listing day.

Lenskart IPO: Timeline And Structure

Anchor bidding: October 30 (Thursday)

October 30 (Thursday) IPO opens: October 31 (Friday)

October 31 (Friday) IPO closes: November 4 (Monday)

Lenskart IPO will include:

A fresh issue of up to INR 2,150 Cr

An offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 Cr shares

The OFS component was trimmed from 13.23 Cr shares after promoter Neha Bansal reduced her offloading portion.

Utilization Of Lenskart IPO Proceeds

Lenskart aims to use the IPO funds to:

Expand its physical retail footprint by setting up new company-owned, company-operated stores across India

Pay rentals or licence fees for these new outlets

Enhance brand marketing and technology infrastructure

Meet general corporate purposes

Financial Performance Of Lenskart