LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news China news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Lenskart IPO: Lenskart’s much-awaited IPO is set to open on October 31 with a price band of INR 382–402, valuing the eyewear giant at ₹69,726 Cr. Investors eye strong growth, profitability, and expansion.

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far?
What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 27, 2025 12:01:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Lenskart IPO: Get ready to see the markets in sharp focus!

Eyewear giant Lenskart is stepping into the IPO spotlight, setting its price band at INR 382 to INR 402 per share ahead of its big debut on Friday, October 31. At the top end, the IPO values Lenskart at an impressive and massive Rs 69,726 Cr (around $8 billion), talk about a clear vision for growth.

The company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 228.41 at INR 402 and 217.05 at INR 382, suggesting that investors are ready to pay a premium for a slice of this eyewear success story. With its stylish frames, tech-driven approach, and expanding omnichannel presence, Lenskart isn’t just selling spectacles, it’s redefining how India sees fashion and function.

As the IPO date approaches, all eyes are on whether this market darling will deliver a crystal-clear performance on listing day.

Lenskart IPO: Timeline And Structure

  • Anchor bidding: October 30 (Thursday)
  • IPO opens: October 31 (Friday)
  • IPO closes: November 4 (Monday)

Lenskart IPO will include:

  • A fresh issue of up to INR 2,150 Cr
  • An offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 Cr shares

The OFS component was trimmed from 13.23 Cr shares after promoter Neha Bansal reduced her offloading portion.

Utilization Of Lenskart IPO Proceeds

Lenskart aims to use the IPO funds to:

  • Expand its physical retail footprint by setting up new company-owned, company-operated stores across India
  • Pay rentals or licence fees for these new outlets
  • Enhance brand marketing and technology infrastructure
  • Meet general corporate purposes

Financial Performance Of Lenskart

  • Good Turnaround: Lenskart has recorded a net profit of INR 61.2 Cr in the first quarter of FY26, which is a recovery over the loss incurred in the previous quarter of FY25 of INR 25.7 Cr.
  • Strong Revenue Growth: The operating revenue has soared by 25 percent on a yearly basis to INR 1,894.5 Cr against INR 1,520.4 Cr in the comparable quarter of the previous year.
  • Better Profitability: The change from losses to profits reflects better cost control and high sales momentum across markets.
  • Operational Efficiency: The increase shows better store productivity, online traction, and customer engagement.
  • Positive View: Lenskart has a positive financial outlook as the financial performance has now started showing signs of improving revenue growth and profitability, thus reinforcing investor trust in the company before the IPO.

Big Names, Bold Moves, Big Lenskart IPO: Inside Lenskart’s Star-Studded Shareholder Lineup

When it comes to the Lenskart IPO, it’s not just about stylish frames, the shareholder lineup is equally dazzling. Promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi are joined by heavyweight investors like SoftBank’s SVF II Lightbulb, Schroders, PI Opportunities, Macritchie Investments, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave Ventures, all set to offload shares through the Offer for Sale (OFS). Adding a touch of intrigue, Shrikanta Damani recently grabbed Lenskart shares worth INR 90 Cr from Neha Bansal ahead of the IPO.

With an overall issue size of INR 7,278 Cr (about $827 Mn), this eyewear blockbuster has everyone watching closely.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date-….

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-12Lenskart IPOstock market today

RELATED News

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

Asian stocks soar to record peak on trade deal optimism

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

AI Minister Diella ‘Pregnant’ With 83 Babies, Albania’s PM Edi Rama Stuns World With Shocking Revelation

BRIEF-PICK n PAY's H1 Headline Loss Per Share 59.77 Cents

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Viral Video Captures White Man Spewing Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada

BRIEF-Galp Q3 Adjusted Net Profit At 407 Mln Euros

Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views
What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views
What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views
What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

QUICK LINKS