Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know

If you watched or read about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Trinidad and Tobago, you likely noticed a moment that resonated with Indian audiences: PM Modi called Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the country’s Prime Minister, “Bihar ki Beti” (daughter of Bihar). This wasn’t just political courtesy, it was a reference to her ancestral roots in Bhelupur, a village in Bihar’s Buxar district. Her great-grandfather migrated to the Caribbean as an indentured laborer, making her one of the most prominent diaspora leaders globally. Persad-Bissessar’s story, connecting a small Indian village to high office in the Caribbean, adds a powerful cultural and economic dimension to India-Trinidad relations.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar Net Worth Estimated At Up to $7.2 Million

Multiple platforms estimate Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s net worth between USD 1 million and $7.2 million. According to PeopleAI, her net worth stands at approximately USD 7.2 million as of May 2025. Other sources like Buzzlearn and Wiki-en.org estimate a more conservative figure of USD 1–5 million. Websites like CelebsMoney and IdolNetWorth quote a range between USD 100,000–USD 1 million, though these figures lack official confirmation. These estimates reflect her long political career and past roles as Prime Minister (2010–2015), Attorney General, and Leader of the Opposition. Her income sources include political service, legal practice, and public speaking engagements. The figures, while varied, consistently place her among the wealthier Caribbean leaders.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s Political Comeback, India Ties, And Economic Agenda

Kamla Persad-Bissessar returned to power in May 2025, leading the United National Congress (UNC) to victory in Trinidad and Tobago’s general elections by securing 26 of 41 seats. During her campaign, she promised to revive Petrotrin, the state-owned energy company, reform pensions, boost public sector wages, and invest in children’s healthcare and education. Her focus on economic development aligns with India’s interest in energy trade, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure export. PM Modi highlighted her ancestral links and praised her as “Bihar ki Beti” while noting her act of bringing holy water from India’s Sarayu and Mahakumbh rivers to Trinidad’s Ganga Dhara. Persad-Bissessar, a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, continues to symbolize the India-Caribbean diaspora connection. She holds degrees in law, education, and business and previously worked as a teacher and social worker before entering politics in 1987.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar: Heritage, Education, And Family

Kamla Persad-Bissessar was born on April 22, 1952, in Siparia, Trinidad and Tobago, into a Hindu Indo-Trinidadian family. She married Dr. Gregory Bissessar, a medical doctor, and the couple has one son. Deeply rooted in her Indian heritage, she practices Hinduism and maintains a strong cultural connection to her ancestors’ origins in Bihar, India. She often speaks about the values of family, education, and cultural identity that shaped her upbringing. Known for her disciplined lifestyle and academic drive, Persad-Bissessar pursued multiple degrees in education, law, and business. Despite her demanding political career, she is known to maintain close family ties and remains deeply respected in both her personal and professional circles.

PM Modi’s Trinidad And Tobago Trip: Essential Highlights

Warm Welcome by Trinidad and Tobago PM: PM Modi was warmly welcomed by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and officials upon arrival.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and officials upon arrival. Modi Calls Persad-Bissessar “Bihar ki Beti”: Modi emphasized her Indian roots by calling her “Bihar ki Beti.”

Modi emphasized her Indian roots by calling her “Bihar ki Beti.” Sacred Gifts Symbolize Shared Heritage: Modi gifted sacred water from Indian rivers and a Ram temple replica.

Modi gifted sacred water from Indian rivers and a Ram temple replica. OCI Cards Extended to Sixth Generation: Modi announced OCI cards for Trinidadian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation.

Modi announced OCI cards for Trinidadian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation. Modi Awarded Highest National Honor: Modi received The Order of the Republic, Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honor.

Modi received The Order of the Republic, Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honor. Focus on Trade, Energy, and Cooperation: Bilateral talks centered on trade, energy, technology, and cultural cooperation.

