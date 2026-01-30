LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump's Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

Kevin Warsh, Wall Street veteran and former Fed governor, emerges as top contender for Fed Chair. Markets anticipate potential rate cuts, balance sheet changes, and crypto insights amid Trump’s backing and nomination buzz.

Kevin Warsh
Kevin Warsh

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 15:28:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

Wall Street Veteran and Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh Emerges as Top Contender to Lead the US Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh, a 55-year-old Wall Street expert who previously served as a Federal Reserve Board governor, is now competing for the position of Fed Chair, currently held by Jerome Powell. Fun fact: back in 2006, he made history as the youngest-ever Fed governor at just 35, yes, 35!

Before playing in the central banking big leagues, Warsh was crunching deals at Morgan Stanley as VP and executive director in their Mergers & Acquisitions division, think high-stakes corporate chess.

He possesses dual skills, combining mathematical abilities with political expertise. He demonstrated this by advising the George W. Bush administration on economic policy and competing for the Fed Chair position in 2017 (Powell won that round).

Today, he works at Stanford’s Hoover Institution as a visiting fellow while also teaching at Stanford Graduate School of Business. So why the buzz? Warsh combines Wall Street expertise with policymaking and teaching experience, creating a mix that could guide the Federal Reserve through complex challenges.

Kevin Warsh’s Economic Playbook: Hawk, Dove, and Crypto Fan

The question for markets: if he takes the chair, what will his next move be, and how will it shake up your portfolio?

He demands a complete system overhaul at the Federal Reserve because he believes the central bank requires trust restoration. He has shown a historical preference for strict monetary controls, which he used as a tool to combat inflation. His current position supports Trump’s request for decreased interest rates.

Warsh supports balance sheet manipulation because he believes that reducing the Fed’s extensive asset portfolio will result in lower short-term interest rates without causing inflationary pressures. He presents Bitcoin to crypto enthusiasts as a digital counterpart to gold, functioning as a vital financial asset and a measurement tool for assessing when conventional monetary systems require modifications.

Timeline & Political Background Of Kevin Warsh

  • Warsh met Trump at the White House; Trump plans to announce the Fed Chair choice soon.
  • Powell’s current term ends in May 2026; he has not confirmed if he will stay as a Fed governor, which could affect new appointments.
  • Trump’s nomination comes amid unprecedented efforts to influence Fed policy, including actions involving Fed Governor Lisa Cook and a DOJ probe.

Why Does Trump Have A Soft Spot For Kevin Warsh?

The former president, who selected Jerome Powell as his first-term appointment, has publicly expressed his regret about that decision because he believes Powell failed to implement interest rate cuts that would have satisfied the Trump administration. Enter Warsh: a Wall Street whiz with a Fed background who ticks all the boxes, he’s pro-looser monetary policy but still carries credibility among the suits on Wall Street. Traders and market observers have begun to create excitement about the upcoming event. With prediction markets giving him over a 90% shot at the nomination.

Everyone is asking: Will Warsh deliver the rate relief Trump wants, and how will your portfolio react?

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next…

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:28 PM IST
