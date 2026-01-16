Who Is Rohan Choksi? Mehul Choksi’s Son in ED Spotlight As Agency Alleges ‘Active’ Role in Money Laundering

Who is Rohan Choksi?
Rohan Choksi, the son of diamond mogul Mehul Choksi who is on the run, has quite unexpectedly found himself in the media limelight recently, albeit not by his choice. He has been widely regarded as the “prince” in the multi-billion-dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, and now Rohan comes under the microscope of the authorities as he is allegedly involved in money laundering.
Meanwhile, court battles are ongoing, and Rohan is living a very private life away from the drama. He is married to Snagda Talera, and his whereabouts are still undisclosed, adding an element of mystery. Does he live quietly to avoid the media, or is he trying to break free from his father’s shadow? One thing is certain: Rohan Choksi’s life is full of extravagance, scandal, and intrigue, making him someone everyone wants to know about, but very few truly do.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.