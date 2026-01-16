LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Rohan Choksi? Mehul Choksi's Son in ED Spotlight As Agency Alleges 'Active' Role in Money Laundering

Rohan Choksi, son of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, faces ED scrutiny over alleged money laundering linked to the PNB scam, though he remains unnamed in FIRs or charge sheets.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 11:24:17 IST

Who is Rohan Choksi?

Rohan Choksi, the son of diamond mogul Mehul Choksi who is on the run, has quite unexpectedly found himself in the media limelight recently, albeit not by his choice. He has been widely regarded as the “prince” in the multi-billion-dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, and now Rohan comes under the microscope of the authorities as he is allegedly involved in money laundering.

Meanwhile, court battles are ongoing, and Rohan is living a very private life away from the drama. He is married to Snagda Talera, and his whereabouts are still undisclosed, adding an element of mystery. Does he live quietly to avoid the media, or is he trying to break free from his father’s shadow? One thing is certain: Rohan Choksi’s life is full of extravagance, scandal, and intrigue, making him someone everyone wants to know about, but very few truly do.

ED Alleges ‘Active Role’ in Money Laundering, Legal Status Still Unclear On Rohan Choksi

Rohan Choksi, the son of fugitive diamond magnate Mehul Choksi, is under renewed scrutiny by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED). For the first time, the agency has told an appellate tribunal that Rohan was “actively involved” in money laundering alongside his father.

The allegations centre on his role in companies allegedly used to divert funds overseas and property transfers that the ED claims were designed to conceal assets ahead of the exposure of the massive Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

While the accusations are serious, Rohan Choksi has not yet been named in any FIRs or charge sheets, leaving his legal status in a grey area.

Rohan Choksi: Key Allegations and Legal Position

  • Company Stakes and Holdings

    • Holds a 99.99% stake in Luster Industries Private Limited, which the ED alleges was used to divert funds overseas.

    • Owns 99.44% stake in Rohan Mercantile Private Limited, where Mehul Choksi is listed as a director.

  • Property Dispute

    • Contesting the ED’s attachment of a ₹24 crore apartment in Walkeshwar Road, Mumbai.

    • ED claims the property was transferred by Mehul Choksi in 2013 as a calculated asset-protection move.

    • Rohan maintains the property was acquired by a family trust in 1994, well before the PNB fraud period.

  • US Business Operations

    • Probe documents from a US bankruptcy court suggest Rohan held a leadership role at Samuels Jewelers, accused of fraudulent practices linked to the PNB scam.

  • Legal Status

    • Despite ED’s assertions, Rohan Choksi is not named in any FIR or charge sheet filed by the ED or CBI.

    • Sources claim he has severed business ties with his father and is no longer in contact with him.

Mehul Choksi: The Fugitive Diamantaire at the Centre of India’s Biggest Banking Scam

Mehul Choksi is an Indian diamond dealer who became a fugitive after promoting the once-powerful Gitanjali Group in India’s gems and jewellery market. He is the prime accused in the 2018 Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, which triggered a major crisis in India’s banking sector. Choksi allegedly conspired with bank officials to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking, leading to massive financial losses. He fled India before the scam was uncovered and later acquired citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda. Indian authorities continue to pursue his extradition.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19
First published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS