Why Is Oil As A Commodity In Spotlight? US Intervention In Venezuela And India-Russia Tariff Tensions: Explained

US vs Venezuela Drama: Oil, Strikes, and a Global Power Play, Maduro Kiddnapped By Trump

The year 2026 started off with a geopolitical blockbuster happening in Venezuela. On the 4th of January, the U.S. forces took not only memos but also sent out strikes and, in a very courageous act, kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro. Officially, Washington referred to drug trafficking and human rights violations as the reasons for the action taken against the President.

The drama, however, does not end there. Detractors and demonstrators were the first to shout “Oil Grab!” claiming that the real treasure was the enormous oil reserves of Venezuela, the biggest in the world, gold that can alter the global energy game. And it gets more interesting: the White House is said to be encouraging U.S. companies to get involved in the turmoil, offering them the chance to take part in the recovery of Venezuela’s oil industry, but only in return for nice compensation for the assets which were taken away before. Out of nowhere, oil is not just a product anymore; it has become the central character of a geopolitical thriller full of military actions, economic moves, and accusations that are almost as fast as a barrel of crude on the world market.

India-US Oil Drama: Tariffs, Accusations, and Kremlin Controversies

What began as subplots between the two superpowers turned into a high-stakes thriller straight out of a Wall Street screenplay. The first act of the drama was the imposition by the U.S. of a 25% penal tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil, which immediately raised the total tariffs on some Indian products to 50% and captured the media’s attention. The plot thickened over the next few days. One of the accusations from a Washington representative was that India was becoming a “money laundromat” for the Kremlin, as it was refining discounted Russian oil and selling it to the West at a higher price.

The retorts followed: late in 2025, President Trump said that Prime Minister Modi had promised to stop buying Russian oil, but Indian officials denied it, citing national energy security. It has become a geopolitical rollercoaster of energy, diplomacy, and economics spinning simultaneously. Oil, politics, and tariffs are tangled, with India on one side standing firm on its right to keep both the lights and the refineries operating, while the U.S. presses the panic button on the other side.