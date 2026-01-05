LIVE TV
Why Is Oil As A Commodity In Spotlight? US Intervention In Venezuela And India-Russia Tariff Tensions: Explained

Why Is Oil As A Commodity In Spotlight? US Intervention In Venezuela And India-Russia Tariff Tensions: Explained

Oil dominates global headlines in January 2026 as wars, tariffs, and geopolitics collide, US action in Venezuela, India-Russia oil tensions, and market oversupply reshape the energy narrative.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 5, 2026 11:48:15 IST

Oil In The Spotlight: January 2026 Geopolitical Drama

Oil has been a topic of discussion in the news, but mainly for its prices, trade deals, or market discussions. January 2026? Consider a much larger picture. Out of nowhere, it’s bombs and military attacks!

America hit Venezuela, and as a result, allegations of oil being the real motive rather than politics have arisen. Moreover, with trade disputes over Russian oil and controversies about seed oils, what was earlier a commodity story has turned into a comprehensive global thriller. Involved in everything from pipelines to politics, oil is no longer just liquid gold, it’s a goldmine of headlines.

US vs Venezuela Drama: Oil, Strikes, and a Global Power Play, Maduro Kiddnapped By Trump

The year 2026 started off with a geopolitical blockbuster happening in Venezuela. On the 4th of January, the U.S. forces took not only memos but also sent out strikes and, in a very courageous act, kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro. Officially, Washington referred to drug trafficking and human rights violations as the reasons for the action taken against the President.

The drama, however, does not end there. Detractors and demonstrators were the first to shout “Oil Grab!” claiming that the real treasure was the enormous oil reserves of Venezuela, the biggest in the world, gold that can alter the global energy game. And it gets more interesting: the White House is said to be encouraging U.S. companies to get involved in the turmoil, offering them the chance to take part in the recovery of Venezuela’s oil industry, but only in return for nice compensation for the assets which were taken away before. Out of nowhere, oil is not just a product anymore; it has become the central character of a geopolitical thriller full of military actions, economic moves, and accusations that are almost as fast as a barrel of crude on the world market.

India-US Oil Drama: Tariffs, Accusations, and Kremlin Controversies

What began as subplots between the two superpowers turned into a high-stakes thriller straight out of a Wall Street screenplay. The first act of the drama was the imposition by the U.S. of a 25% penal tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil, which immediately raised the total tariffs on some Indian products to 50% and captured the media’s attention. The plot thickened over the next few days. One of the accusations from a Washington representative was that India was becoming a “money laundromat” for the Kremlin, as it was refining discounted Russian oil and selling it to the West at a higher price.

The retorts followed: late in 2025, President Trump said that Prime Minister Modi had promised to stop buying Russian oil, but Indian officials denied it, citing national energy security. It has become a geopolitical rollercoaster of energy, diplomacy, and economics spinning simultaneously. Oil, politics, and tariffs are tangled, with India on one side standing firm on its right to keep both the lights and the refineries operating, while the U.S. presses the panic button on the other side.

Global Oil Market Dynamics: OPEC+, Oversupply, and Geopolitical Outlook 

Global Market Volatility & OPEC+ – Key Points

  • Price Plunge: WTI crude futures dropped to around $57 per barrel in early January 2026, a multi-year low, amid mixed global signals.

  • OPEC+ Strategy: On January 4, 2026, the OPEC+ cartel reaffirmed its policy of not raising production, as oil supply and demand are expected to remain imbalanced, with a forecast surplus of 3.8 million barrels per day.

  • Middle East Tensions: The Israel-Iran conflict in 2025 led to temporary price spikes, but markets continue to remain jittery and oversupplied.

  • Geopolitical Jitters: U.S. military action in Venezuela, along with ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, including strikes on oil and gas infrastructure, has added a limited “risk premium” to oil prices.

  • Oversupply Concerns: The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a global surplus of around 3.8 million barrels per day in 2026, offsetting most geopolitical impacts.

  • OPEC+ Stance: The cartel’s decision to keep output steady is aimed at allowing the market to stabilise and preventing further price declines.

  • Forecast: Analysts largely agree that oversupply will persist through the year, keeping oil prices subdued, with Brent crude expected to average around $55 per barrel in Q1 2026.

Key Insights

Aspect Insight
Market Reaction Near-term oil price movements are highly reactive to breaking news, but underlying fundamentals continue to indicate a well-supplied global market.
Venezuela Impact Political turmoil in Venezuela is expected to have a limited immediate impact on global oil supply due to low production levels and damaged infrastructure.
India–Russia Oil Trade India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude are fueling trade tensions with the U.S., but they do not immediately alter India’s physical oil supply.

(With Inputs From Sources And Agency)

Also Read: ‘We Can Raise Tariffs Quickly’: Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘Modi..

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 11:48 AM IST
QUICK LINKS