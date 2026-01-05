Why Is Oil As A Commodity In Spotlight? US Intervention In Venezuela And India-Russia Tariff Tensions: Explained

Oil In The Spotlight: January 2026 Geopolitical Drama
Oil has been a topic of discussion in the news, but mainly for its prices, trade deals, or market discussions. January 2026? Consider a much larger picture. Out of nowhere, it’s bombs and military attacks!
America hit Venezuela, and as a result, allegations of oil being the real motive rather than politics have arisen. Moreover, with trade disputes over Russian oil and controversies about seed oils, what was earlier a commodity story has turned into a comprehensive global thriller. Involved in everything from pipelines to politics, oil is no longer just liquid gold, it’s a goldmine of headlines.
