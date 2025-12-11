ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

Why Are Income Tax Refunds Are Delayed This Year?

Taxpayers, many of whom are running through the process of filing their returns, have already been waiting a long time for their income tax refunds. Besides, numerous returns still display the status of being “under processing.” Nevertheless, professionals assure that this slowdown is not the result of a halt in refunds, but rather enhanced verification, increased scrutiny of data, and seasonal backlogs.

Inconsistencies between the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and the income declared in the returns are a leading cause of delays. Such discrepancies are typical of taxpayers having multiple income sources, engaging in active stock market trading, or receiving foreign income. When the system identifies such inconsistencies, the tax return is marked for review by a human tax officer, which greatly elongates the processing time.

Moreover, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) has been more stringent in the verification process this year, thus giving even greater assurance of the correctness of the refunds. The deadline-induced high filing volume has also been a factor in the backlog.

How to Check ITR Refund Status

Step 1: Visit the income tax portal

Step 2: Log in with user ID and password

Step 3: Go to e-File – Income Tax Returns – View Filed Returns

Step 4: View current and past return status

Step 5: Click View Details to check refund status

Public Is Complaining About ITR Refund Delay On ‘X’

Dear vera @IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc Filed my ITR refund on 23 June.

It’s been 6 months over.

Calls, grievances. No proper response. Very worst Indian Government. Delayed refunds aren’t just numbers,they affect real lives.

Request urgent action. pic.twitter.com/vOXzwWwbqk — KRISHNA KUMAR G (@krishb88) December 11, 2025







U won’t see heaven @nsitharaman @IncomeTaxIndia Only God knows why I need this itr refund ASAP. this delay is unjustified. No transparency, No accountability just blabbering in parliament . How many months u need to check? Just send refund or notice. No more drama pic.twitter.com/LIjjBJJuTk — Sarath (@sarath1270) December 11, 2025







Never faced such issue of ITR Refund under Congress rule. BJP has ruined taxpayers of India. 😡😡😡😡 Filed ITR in August still no update on Refund. Income tax department under BJP has turned into Incompetent Department. @nsitharaman @IncomeTaxIndia pic.twitter.com/BFTa2APzPU — Mr. X in Bombay (@Now_Abhi82) December 4, 2025







Income Tax Department’s Response

The department’s social media team has been addressing complaints and guiding users to raise grievances on the e-filing portal.

Taxpayers are advised to check refund status in “View Filed Returns” and ensure bank details are updated.

How Long Does An ITR Refund Take?

Typically, refunds are credited within 4–5 weeks after e-verification.

after e-verification. Refund processing starts only after the taxpayer completes electronic verification.

Delays may arise from mismatches, verification issues, or incorrect data.

The department advises checking for discrepancy notices or email updates if a refund is not received within the expected period.

What Taxpayers Should Do

Experts recommend:

Matching return data with AIS and 26AS

Responding promptly to notices

Ensuring bank details match PAN records

Raising a grievance ticket if refunds remain delayed for long

Overall, the slowdown is due to enhanced reconciliation and verification—not a halt in payouts. As backlogs clear, refund speed is expected to improve.

