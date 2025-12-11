LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

Income tax refunds are delayed this year due to stricter verification, AIS–26AS mismatches, high filing volumes, and bank detail issues. Taxpayers are urged to verify data, respond to notices, and track refund status online.

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 11, 2025 13:31:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

Why Are Income Tax Refunds Are Delayed This Year?

Taxpayers, many of whom are running through the process of filing their returns, have already been waiting a long time for their income tax refunds. Besides, numerous returns still display the status of being “under processing.” Nevertheless, professionals assure that this slowdown is not the result of a halt in refunds, but rather enhanced verification, increased scrutiny of data, and seasonal backlogs.

Inconsistencies between the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and the income declared in the returns are a leading cause of delays. Such discrepancies are typical of taxpayers having multiple income sources, engaging in active stock market trading, or receiving foreign income. When the system identifies such inconsistencies, the tax return is marked for review by a human tax officer, which greatly elongates the processing time.

Moreover, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) has been more stringent in the verification process this year, thus giving even greater assurance of the correctness of the refunds. The deadline-induced high filing volume has also been a factor in the backlog.

How to Check ITR Refund Status

  • Step 1: Visit the income tax portal
  • Step 2: Log in with user ID and password
  • Step 3: Go to e-File – Income Tax Returns – View Filed Returns
  • Step 4: View current and past return status
  • Step 5: Click View Details to check refund status

Public Is Complaining About ITR Refund Delay On ‘X’







Income Tax Department’s Response

The department’s social media team has been addressing complaints and guiding users to raise grievances on the e-filing portal.
Taxpayers are advised to check refund status in “View Filed Returns” and ensure bank details are updated.

How Long Does An ITR Refund Take?

  • Typically, refunds are credited within 4–5 weeks after e-verification.
  • Refund processing starts only after the taxpayer completes electronic verification.
  • Delays may arise from mismatches, verification issues, or incorrect data.

The department advises checking for discrepancy notices or email updates if a refund is not received within the expected period.

What Taxpayers Should Do

Experts recommend:

  • Matching return data with AIS and 26AS
  • Responding promptly to notices
  • Ensuring bank details match PAN records
  • Raising a grievance ticket if refunds remain delayed for long

Overall, the slowdown is due to enhanced reconciliation and verification—not a halt in payouts. As backlogs clear, refund speed is expected to improve.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained….

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AIS mismatchCPC verificationdelayed tax refundsForm 26AS issueshome-hero-pos-11income tax refund 2025Income tax refund delayITR processing timeITR refund statusrefund grievance portalwhy ITR refund delayed

RELATED News

Which Is Better In 2025-EPF, PPF Or NPS? A Complete Retirement Returns Comparison

US Fed Cuts Rates For Third Time In 2025 To 3.50%-3.75% Amid Slowing Job Market And Persistent Inflation, Jerome Powell-led FOMC; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Gold and Silver Price Today on 11 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Cyber Theft Alert: ICICI Bank And Vodafone Idea Fined ₹1.19 Crore In SIM-Swap Cyber Fraud Case; What Is A SIM-Swap Racket?

Wakefit IPO Allotment Expected Today: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Shares Ahead Of BSE And NSE Listing

LATEST NEWS

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Buy iPhone 16 For Just 40,000 On Flipkart, Here Is How You Can Buy iPhone 16 For The Lowest Price

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

Smriti Irani Backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Amid Backlash: ‘It’s the Echo of Lives Lived and Lost’

The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Hints at What’s Next After Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger

2025’s Most Expensive Films: Budget vs Collection Comparison

Modi-Putin Selfie Sparks Storm In US Congress, Lawmakers Accuse Donald Trump Of Damaging India-US Ties

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check
ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check
ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check
ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

QUICK LINKS