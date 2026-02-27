ZeroB Strengthens Commercial Water Solutions, Bringing End-to-End Drinking Water Systems to Doorsteps Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: ZeroB, India’s trusted water purification brand under Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., announced the expansion of its Commercial Water Solutions (CWS) portfolio, enabling businesses and organisations to access advanced water purification systems backed by ZeroB’s nationwide service support. With this integration, ZeroB aims to deliver complete, scalable and reliable commercial water solutions that match the growing demand for safe drinking water in offices, institutions, manufacturing units, retail spaces and public facilities.

Commercial Water Solutions by ZeroB now includes a wide spectrum of high-performance systems, from high-capacity RO purifiers, UV dispensers and coolers, to integrated water dispensers and specialized solutions designed for heavy-use environments. These systems are engineered to meet diverse requirements, ensuring clean and healthy water for customers, employees, visitors and communities at large.

Meeting the Water Needs of Modern Businesses

Whether it’s a corporate office, school, hospital, mall or factory, the quality and reliability of drinking water systems are essential. ZeroB’s CWS range includes:

Skid RO Systems built for high-volume purification.

Indromatic RO Systems offering robust reverse osmosis performance.

UV Coolers & Dispensers for safe and cold water on demand.

Icy Hot Jumbo and other dispenser models for hot, cold and normal water needs.

Designed to deliver pure, contaminant-free water consistently, these products are tailored to handle high throughput and ensure long-term reliability. With ZeroB’s decades-long leadership in water technology and service, organisations can now deploy commercial water solutions with confidence, supported by expert maintenance and doorstep assistance.

Enhanced Service Delivery – Anywhere, Anytime

One of the biggest advantages of ZeroB’s integrated approach is end-to-end support; from solution recommendation and installation to ongoing service and AMC/ACMC plans. Organisations can benefit from:

Consultative pre-purchase guidance

Site assessment and system design

Professional installation by trained technicians

Scheduled maintenance and prompt breakdown support

This ensures that commercial clients not only get high-performance systems but also uninterrupted service continuity on the ground, giving peace of mind and operational efficiency.

A Step Towards Safer, Healthier Workplaces and Public Spaces

“Safe drinking water is foundational to productivity, wellbeing and public health,” said spokesperson Rajeev Sindhu, CWS Head, ZeroB. “With our expanded Commercial Water Solutions, we are delivering tailored, high-capacity purification systems backed by trusted service to support organisations of all sizes.”

By bringing ZeroB’s proven water technology and service infrastructure into the commercial space, the company reinforces its commitment to making safe, clean water accessible to all — at home and at work.

About ZeroB

ZeroB, the flagship brand of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., is a pioneer in water purification and total water management. With innovative technologies and an extensive service network, ZeroB continues to provide advanced water solutions for homes, institutions and businesses, ensuring safe and healthy water for communities across India.

For more information, please visit: www.zerobonline.com