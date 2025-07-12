FPIs Turn Net Buyers With Rs. 5,260 Crore Inflow Despite Bearish Market

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) Make Net Purchase of Rs 5,260 Crore in Recent Trading Session between July 7 and July 11, as per the data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). FPIs being net buyers is a strong signal of positive sentiment toward Indian markets. last Tuesday stood out as the most bullish day, with foreign investors pumping in Rs. 2,771 crore into equities alone.

Despite the ongoing global uncertainties, India continues to draw foreign investment, thanks to a solid macroeconomic backdrop and supportive policy environment.

These inflows have pushed the total net FPI investment for July so far to Rs. 3,839 crore, marking a rebound from the previous week’s selling pressure. Experts say investor focus is now shifting to key domestic economic indicators, such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figures, which are expected to shape sentiment going forward.

Market watchers are also keeping an eye on corporate earnings for the first quarter and any developments surriounding the India-US trade negotiations. In the previous month, Rs 14,590 crore were invested into Indian equities, while figure stood at Rs 19,860 crore in May, the highest monthly inflow so far this year.

However, the start of 2025 was disappointing as FPIs had pulled out significantly in the early months, offloading equities worth Rs. 3,973 crore in March, Rs. 78,027 crore in January and Rs. 34,574 crore in February.

Sensex And Nifty Declined

On recenlty ended trading session, the Indian stock market ended the week on a sour note. On Friday, benchmark indices suffered significant losses, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 700 points. The Sensex opened at 82,820.76, lower than its previous close of 83,190.28, and reduced to an intraday low of 82,442.25, down 748 points or almost 1%.

The Nifty 50 also recorded similar activity , opening at 25,255.50 and falling close to 1% to hit an intraday low of 25,129, before closing at the 25,150 mark.

