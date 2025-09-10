LIVE TV
20+ Mind-Bending Riddles & Answers to Challenge Your Brain!

20+ Mind-Bending Riddles & Answers to Challenge Your Brain!

A collection of 20+ tricky riddles challenges logic, wit, and creativity with clever wordplay and twists. Tags: Riddles, Brain Teasers, Logic Puzzles, Wordplay, Tricky Questions, Mind Games, Problem Solving.

20+ Mind-Bending Riddles & Answers to Challenge Your Brain!

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 10, 2025 14:34:53 IST

Do you love testing your brain with puzzles that seem simple at first but leave you scratching your head? Riddles have been around for centuries, challenging our logic, wit, and creativity. They’re not just fun; solving them sharpens your mind and keeps your problem-solving skills sharp. In this collection, we’ve gathered 20+ tricky riddles with answers that will make you think twice. Some are easy, some are hard, and a few might even leave you laughing at how obvious the answer was all along. Ready to challenge yourself? Let’s dive in! 

Q: Which fish costs the most?
A: A goldfish.

Q: What goes up, but never comes down?
A: Age.

Q: A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible?
A: His horse’s name is Friday.

Q: What has a neck but no head?
A: A bottle.

Q: What is full of holes but still holds water?
A: A sponge.

Q: How do you spell COW in thirteen letters?
A: SEE O DOUBLE YOU.

Q: Why is Europe like a frying pan?
A: Because it has Greece at the bottom.

Q: What gets smaller every time it takes a bath?
A: Soap

Q: I’m not a blanket, yet I cover the ground; a crystal from heaven that doesn’t make a sound. What am I?
A: Snowflake.

Q: I’m sweet and cold with a stick to hold; a treat on a hot day, worth more than gold. What am I?
A: Popsicle.

Q: What has a head but no brain?
A: Lettuce.

Q: Why do cats make good warriors?
A: Because they’ve got nine lives.

Q: I have a neck, but no head. I have two arms, but no hands. What am I?
A: A shirt.

Q: What word contains 26 letters but only has three syllables?
A: Alphabet.

Q: What comes down but never goes up?
A: Rain.

Q: What five-letter word typed in all capital letters can be read the same upside down?
A: SWIMS.

Q: The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?
A: Footsteps.

Q: David’s father has three sons: Snap, Crackle and _____?
A: David.

Q: What is more useful when it is broken?
A: An egg.

Q: I am easy to lift, but hard to throw. What am I?
A: A feather.

Q: Where do you take a sick boat? 
A: To the dock-tor.

Q: What do the numbers 11, 69, and 88 all have in common?
A: They all read the same way when placed upside down.

Q: If 2 is company and 3 is a crowd, what are 4 and 5?
A: 9.

Q: I add 5 to 9 and get 2. The answer is correct, so what am I?
A: A clock. When it is 9 a.m., adding 5 hours would make it 2 p.m.

Q: Rachel goes to the supermarket and buys 10 tomatoes. Unfortunately, on the way back home, all but 9 get ruined. How many tomatoes are left in good condition?
A: 9.

Tags: Brain teaserscreative thinkingCritical ThinkingFun ChallengesLogic PuzzlesMind gamesProblem SolvingRiddlestricky questionsWordplay

20+ Mind-Bending Riddles & Answers to Challenge Your Brain!

