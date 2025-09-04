AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to announce the AIBE 20 Notification 2025 today on their official website allindiabarexamination.com. The Notification PDF will include important details like the AIBE 20 exam date, registration schedule, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and application process. Candidates likely to appear for the exam can check the official updates at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

The AIBE 20 Exam is likely to be held on December 21, 2025, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode, however, no official announcement has been made so far. The exam will include MCQ questions of one mark per question, and there will be no negative marking in case of wrong attempts. The exam duration will be 3 hours.

AIBE 20 Application Process 2025

Steps for the application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) include:

• Registration

• Filling the Application Form

• Uploading important Documents

• Select Exam Centre

• Payment of Application Fee

• Submit the Application

• Print Application Form

AIBE 20 Application Fee 2025

The application fee for AIBE 20 2025 can be paid in online mode only through e-payment apps. The application fees for all categories, i.e., General/OBC/Gen-PWD/OBC-PWD, are INR 3,500 (excluding GST and other charges), and for SC/ST/SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories, it is INR 2,500 (excluding GST and other charges).