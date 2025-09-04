LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Education > AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

AIBE 20 Exam 2025:  The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to announce the AIBE 20 Notification 2025 today on their official website allindiabarexamination.com. The Notification PDF will include important details like the AIBE 20 exam date, registration schedule, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and application process. Candidates likely to appear for the exam can check the official updates at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 4, 2025 10:13:26 IST

AIBE 20 Exam 2025:  The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to announce the AIBE 20 Notification 2025 today on their official website allindiabarexamination.com. The Notification PDF will include important details like the AIBE 20 exam date, registration schedule, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and application process. Candidates likely to appear for the exam can check the official updates at allindiabarexamination.com 

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

The AIBE 20 Exam is likely to be held on December 21, 2025, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode, however, no official announcement has been made so far. The exam will include MCQ questions of one mark per question, and there will be no negative marking in case of wrong attempts. The exam duration will be 3 hours. 

AIBE 20 Application Process 2025

Steps for the application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) include: 
• Registration
• Filling the Application Form
• Uploading important Documents
• Select Exam Centre
• Payment of Application Fee
• Submit the Application
• Print Application Form

AIBE 20 Application Fee 2025

The application fee for AIBE 20 2025 can be paid in online mode only through e-payment apps. The application fees for all categories, i.e., General/OBC/Gen-PWD/OBC-PWD, are INR 3,500 (excluding GST and other charges), and for SC/ST/SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories, it is INR 2,500 (excluding GST and other charges).
Tags: aibeAIBE 20 2025AIBE 20 2025 NotificationAIBE 20 2025 Notification pdfAIBE 20 exam dateAIBE 20 feesAIBE 20 registration processbar council of india

RELATED News

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top University in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Medical Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process
AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process
AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process
AIBE 20 2025 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Exam Dates, Time, Fees and Registration Process

QUICK LINKS