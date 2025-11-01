LIVE TV
AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the INI CET Admit Card 2025 for the January 2026 session on November 1, 2025. Candidates can now download the AIIMS INI CET Admit Card through the official website using registration ID, password, and EUC Code. Candidates who wish to appear for the INI CET January 2026 exam must carry the admit card to the exam centre.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 1, 2025 16:15:57 IST

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the INI CET Admit Card 2025 for the January 2026 session on November 1, 2025. Candidates can now download the AIIMS INI CET Admit Card through the official website using registration ID, password, and EUC Code. Candidates who wish to appear for the INI CET January 2026 exam must carry the admit card to the exam centre. 

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026: Overview

Particulars  Overview 
Exam Conducting Body  Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET)
INI CET Admit Card Release Date  1 November 2025
INI CET Exam Date 9 November 2025
Mode of Exam Computer Based Test (CBT)
Duration

3 Hours
INI CET Exam Result

Notify Soon

How to Download INI CET Admit Card 2025? 

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on “Academic Courses”
  • Click on “INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))”
  • Log in through registration ID, password, EUC code and captcha code
  • The INI CET Admit Card 2025 January 2026 session will appear on the screen’
  • Download the admit card for future use. 

Direct Link to Download AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026: Click Here 

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 4:15 PM IST
AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

QUICK LINKS