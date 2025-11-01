AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the INI CET Admit Card 2025 for the January 2026 session on November 1, 2025. Candidates can now download the AIIMS INI CET Admit Card through the official website using registration ID, password, and EUC Code. Candidates who wish to appear for the INI CET January 2026 exam must carry the admit card to the exam centre.