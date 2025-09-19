AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: The AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. Candidates are allowed to raise objections regarding the provisional result until 10:30 AM today. Allotted candidates need to join their designated colleges from September 20 to 26.

AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 19, 2025 13:07:08 IST

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: The AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. Candidates are allowed to raise objections regarding the provisional result until 10:30 AM today. Allotted candidates need to join their designated colleges from September 20 to 26.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Process 

The AIAPGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college. After registering, candidates need to select their preferred courses and college.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Overview 

Particular Details
Name of Examination All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test – AIAPGET
Official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ 
Conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA)
Counselling website aaccc.gov.in
Admission through AIAPGET Counselling 2025

All India Quota Seats

State Quota seats

Deemed universities

Private Universities

Institutions

Universities 
Courses Offered Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, and Siddha
Reservation policy of AIQ seats of Govt. /Govt Aided ASU & H Colleges /Central Universities/ National Institutes

 S.C.- 15%

S.T.-7.5%

O.B.C.-27% (Non-Creamy Layer as per Central list)

PwD-5% Horizontal Reservation

EWS-10% (as per Central Govt. norms)

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Counselling Rounds 

AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 1

Seat matrix September 8 to 9, 2025
Registration & payment September 10 to 16, 2025
Choice filling and locking September 13 to 16, 2025
Processing of seat allotment September 17 to 18, 2025
Provisional result September 18, 2025
Seat allotment result September 19, 2025
Reporting to the allocated institute September 20 to 26, 2025
Verification of Joined candidates by AACCC/ NCISM/ NCH

September 27 to 28, 2025

AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 2

Seat matrix September 29 to 30, 2025
Registration & payment for counselling round 2  October 1 to 6, 2025
Choice filling & locking October 2 to 6, 2025
Processing of seat allotment October 7 to 8, 2025
Seat allotment result October 9, 2025
Reporting to the allocated institute October 10 to 16, 2025

Round 3 AIAPGET 2025 counselling

Seat matrix  October 19 to 20, 2025
Registration & payment for counselling round 2 October 21 to 25, 2025
Choice filling & locking  October 22 to 25, 2025
Processing of seat allotment  October 26 to 27, 2025
Seat allotment result October 28, 2025
Reporting to the allocated institute  October 29 to November 4, 2025

AIAPGET counselling 2025 stray round

Seat matrix November 7 to 8, 2025
Registration & payment November 9 to 13, 2025
Choice filling & locking November 10 to 13, 2025
Processing of seat allotment November 14 to 15, 2025
Seat allotment result November 16, 2025
Reporting to the allocated institute November 17 to 24, 2025

AIAPGET counselling 2025 special stray round

Processing of seat allotment November 28 to 29, 2025
Seat allotment result November 30, 2025
Reporting to the allocated institute December 1 to 8, 2025

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Documents Required 

  • AIAPGET admit card
  • AIAPGET result 2025
  • Mark Sheets of BAMS/BUMS//BSMS BHMSBAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate
  • Internship Completion Certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her internship by July 31, 2025.
  • Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council
  • High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate
  • A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
  • Caste/community Certificate

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Registration and Security Fees 

Type of fee  Institute type Category  Fees
Registration Fee (Non-refundable)

 AIQG/AIQGA/Central/National Institute

Deemed University/All India Quota Private 

UR/OBC

SC/ST/PwD 

All 

2,000

1,000

5,000
Security Fee (Refundable)

AIQG/AIQGA/Central/National Institute

Deemed University/All India Quota Private 

All

All 

20,000

50,000

 

 

 

 

AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link

AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link

