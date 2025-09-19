AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: The AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. Candidates are allowed to raise objections regarding the provisional result until 10:30 AM today. Allotted candidates need to join their designated colleges from September 20 to 26.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Process
The AIAPGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college. After registering, candidates need to select their preferred courses and college.
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Overview
|Particular
|Details
|Name of Examination
|All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test – AIAPGET
|Official website
|exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/
|Conducting authority
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Counselling website
|aaccc.gov.in
|Admission through AIAPGET Counselling 2025
|
All India Quota Seats
State Quota seats
Deemed universities
Private Universities
Institutions
Universities
|Courses Offered
|Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, and Siddha
|Reservation policy of AIQ seats of Govt. /Govt Aided ASU & H Colleges /Central Universities/ National Institutes
|
S.C.- 15%
S.T.-7.5%
O.B.C.-27% (Non-Creamy Layer as per Central list)
PwD-5% Horizontal Reservation
EWS-10% (as per Central Govt. norms)
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Counselling Rounds
AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 1
|Seat matrix
|September 8 to 9, 2025
|Registration & payment
|September 10 to 16, 2025
|Choice filling and locking
|September 13 to 16, 2025
|Processing of seat allotment
|September 17 to 18, 2025
|Provisional result
|September 18, 2025
|Seat allotment result
|September 19, 2025
|Reporting to the allocated institute
|September 20 to 26, 2025
|Verification of Joined candidates by AACCC/ NCISM/ NCH
|
September 27 to 28, 2025
AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 2
|Seat matrix
|September 29 to 30, 2025
|Registration & payment for counselling round 2
|October 1 to 6, 2025
|Choice filling & locking
|October 2 to 6, 2025
|Processing of seat allotment
|October 7 to 8, 2025
|Seat allotment result
|October 9, 2025
|Reporting to the allocated institute
|October 10 to 16, 2025
Round 3 AIAPGET 2025 counselling
|Seat matrix
|October 19 to 20, 2025
|Registration & payment for counselling round 2
|October 21 to 25, 2025
|Choice filling & locking
|October 22 to 25, 2025
|Processing of seat allotment
|October 26 to 27, 2025
|Seat allotment result
|October 28, 2025
|Reporting to the allocated institute
|October 29 to November 4, 2025
AIAPGET counselling 2025 stray round
|Seat matrix
|November 7 to 8, 2025
|Registration & payment
|November 9 to 13, 2025
|Choice filling & locking
|November 10 to 13, 2025
|Processing of seat allotment
|November 14 to 15, 2025
|Seat allotment result
|November 16, 2025
|Reporting to the allocated institute
|November 17 to 24, 2025
AIAPGET counselling 2025 special stray round
|Processing of seat allotment
|November 28 to 29, 2025
|Seat allotment result
|November 30, 2025
|Reporting to the allocated institute
|December 1 to 8, 2025
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Documents Required
- AIAPGET admit card
- AIAPGET result 2025
- Mark Sheets of BAMS/BUMS//BSMS BHMSBAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate
- Internship Completion Certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her internship by July 31, 2025.
- Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council
- High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate
- A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
- Caste/community Certificate
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Registration and Security Fees
|Type of fee
|Institute type
|Category
|Fees
|Registration Fee (Non-refundable)
|
AIQG/AIQGA/Central/National Institute
Deemed University/All India Quota Private
|
UR/OBC
SC/ST/PwD
All
|
2,000
1,000
5,000
|Security Fee (Refundable)
|
AIQG/AIQGA/Central/National Institute
Deemed University/All India Quota Private
|
All
All
|
20,000
50,000