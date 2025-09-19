AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: The AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. Candidates are allowed to raise objections regarding the provisional result until 10:30 AM today. Allotted candidates need to join their designated colleges from September 20 to 26.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Process

The AIAPGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college. After registering, candidates need to select their preferred courses and college.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Overview

Particular Details Name of Examination All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test – AIAPGET Official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ Conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Counselling website aaccc.gov.in Admission through AIAPGET Counselling 2025 All India Quota Seats State Quota seats Deemed universities Private Universities Institutions Universities Courses Offered Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, and Siddha Reservation policy of AIQ seats of Govt. /Govt Aided ASU & H Colleges /Central Universities/ National Institutes S.C.- 15% S.T.-7.5% O.B.C.-27% (Non-Creamy Layer as per Central list) PwD-5% Horizontal Reservation EWS-10% (as per Central Govt. norms)

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Counselling Rounds

AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 1

Seat matrix September 8 to 9, 2025 Registration & payment September 10 to 16, 2025 Choice filling and locking September 13 to 16, 2025 Processing of seat allotment September 17 to 18, 2025 Provisional result September 18, 2025 Seat allotment result September 19, 2025 Reporting to the allocated institute September 20 to 26, 2025 Verification of Joined candidates by AACCC/ NCISM/ NCH September 27 to 28, 2025

AIAPGET 2025 counselling round 2

Seat matrix September 29 to 30, 2025 Registration & payment for counselling round 2 October 1 to 6, 2025 Choice filling & locking October 2 to 6, 2025 Processing of seat allotment October 7 to 8, 2025 Seat allotment result October 9, 2025 Reporting to the allocated institute October 10 to 16, 2025

Round 3 AIAPGET 2025 counselling

Seat matrix October 19 to 20, 2025 Registration & payment for counselling round 2 October 21 to 25, 2025 Choice filling & locking October 22 to 25, 2025 Processing of seat allotment October 26 to 27, 2025 Seat allotment result October 28, 2025 Reporting to the allocated institute October 29 to November 4, 2025

AIAPGET counselling 2025 stray round

Seat matrix November 7 to 8, 2025 Registration & payment November 9 to 13, 2025 Choice filling & locking November 10 to 13, 2025 Processing of seat allotment November 14 to 15, 2025 Seat allotment result November 16, 2025 Reporting to the allocated institute November 17 to 24, 2025

AIAPGET counselling 2025 special stray round

Processing of seat allotment November 28 to 29, 2025 Seat allotment result November 30, 2025 Reporting to the allocated institute December 1 to 8, 2025

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

AIAPGET admit card

AIAPGET result 2025

Mark Sheets of BAMS/BUMS//BSMS BHMSBAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her internship by July 31, 2025.

Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council

High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate

A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)

Caste/community Certificate

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Registration and Security Fees