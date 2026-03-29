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Home > Education News > Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 today, March 29. The matric results were announced at a press conference by state Education Minister Sunil Kumar, along with BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside (Via X)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 15:13:21 IST

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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2026 today, March 29. The matric results were announced at a press conference by state Education Minister Sunil Kumar, along with BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

The board confirmed that the results are available on the official websites – result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com, and Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage stands at 81.79%. A total of 15.10 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 12.35 lakh students cleared it. Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, and Sabreen Praween of Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali jointly secured the top position with 492 marks (98.4%). As many as 139 students made it to the top 10 merit list, while over 4.43 lakh students achieved first division.

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The examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25 across 1,699 centres, and the results were announced within 28 days of evaluation. To pass the BSEB Class 10 exams 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum of 150 marks in aggregate.

This year, a total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, including 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. The exams were held in February 2026 across 1,699 centres across the state.

In the previous academic session, the Bihar Board Class 10 results were also declared on March 29, with an overall pass percentage of 83.11. More than 15.58 lakh students had appeared for the exam that year.

Direct Link To Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

https://matricbiharboard.com/

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for “BSEB Matric Result 2026” on the homepage

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future use.

ALSO READ: RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside

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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside

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