Home > Education > Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar from October 14, 2025, onwards. As per the official notice, BSEB will release the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card on October 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website bsebstet.org using their user ID and password.

BSEB will release the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card on Oct 11. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BSEB will release the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card on Oct 11. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 16:05:02 IST

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar from October 14, 2025, onwards. As per the official notice, BSEB will release the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card on October 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website bsebstet.org using their user ID and password. 

Bihar STET 2025: Overview

Overview Details

Conducting Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)

Mode of Exam

Online

Registration Dates

19th October to 5th October 2025

Papers

Paper 1- Class 9 to 10

Paper 2- Class 11 to 12 

Negative Marking

Nil

Job Location

Bihar 

Official Website

www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Download Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card? 

Candidates are advised to check the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card carefully before appearing for the exam. Follow the mentioned steps to download the Bihar STET 2025 Hall Ticket: 

  • Visit the official website bsebstet.org.
  • Click on the link “Bihar STET Admit Card 2025” on the homepage.
  • Enter the login credentials on the new page.
  • Submit the details to view the hall ticket.
  • Check the admit card details.
  • Download and keep it safe for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Notify Soon

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates 

Particulars 

Dates 

Bihar STET Notification

10th September 2025

Apply Online Starts

19th September 2025

Last Date to Apply

5th October 2025

Last Date to Pay Fee

5th October 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Release Date

11th October 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date 

14th October 2025 onwards


How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025

Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps: 

  • Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com 

  • Click on the “New Registration” link 

  • Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password 

  • Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature 

  • Select exam paper 

  • Check all the details filled in the form carefully 

  • Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP 

  • Submit the application form 

  • Download and print the form for future use 

Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here

Bihar STET 2025: Marking Scheme 

Bihar STET 2025 carries 100 marks based on Subject knowledge and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and other pedagogical skills. The paper will consist of MCQs with no negative marking. 

Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:

Papers 

Category

Application Fee

Paper 1

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 960

Rs 750 

Paper 2

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 1440

Rs 1140
First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:05 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility testBihar STETbihar stet 2025 admit cardBihar STET 2025 Admit Card download linkBihar STET 2025 Admit Card release dateBihar STET 2025 Admit Card websiteBihar STET 2025 exam datebihar stet admit cardBihar STET Admit Card datebihar stet exam patternbsebhow to download Bihar STET Admit CardstetSTET Admit Card

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

QUICK LINKS