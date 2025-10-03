Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar from October 14, 2025, onwards. As per the official notice, BSEB will release the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card on October 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website bsebstet.org using their user ID and password.

Bihar STET 2025: Overview



Overview Details Conducting Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025) Mode of Exam Online Registration Dates 19th October to 5th October 2025 Papers Paper 1- Class 9 to 10 Paper 2- Class 11 to 12 Negative Marking

www.secondary.biharboardonline.com



How to Download Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card?



Candidates are advised to check the Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card carefully before appearing for the exam. Follow the mentioned steps to download the Bihar STET 2025 Hall Ticket:



Visit the official website bsebstet.org.

Click on the link “Bihar STET Admit Card 2025” on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view the hall ticket.

Check the admit card details.

Download and keep it safe for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Notify Soon

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

Particulars Dates Bihar STET Notification 10th September 2025 Apply Online Starts 19th September 2025 Last Date to Apply 5th October 2025 Last Date to Pay Fee 5th October 2025 Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Release Date 11th October 2025 Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date 14th October 2025 onwards



How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025



Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the “New Registration” link

Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password

Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Select exam paper

Check all the details filled in the form carefully

Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP

Submit the application form

Download and print the form for future use

Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here

Bihar STET 2025: Marking Scheme

Bihar STET 2025 carries 100 marks based on Subject knowledge and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and other pedagogical skills. The paper will consist of MCQs with no negative marking.

Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:

