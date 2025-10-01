LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently changed the Bihar STET Exam 2025 date. Candidates can check the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar, revised exam date to avoid last-minute hustle. As per the official notice, BSEB has changed the Bihar STET 2025 exam date to October 14. Earlier, the exam was going to be held on October 12. The Bihar STET Admit Card will now be available on October 11. The Bihar STET application form has been extended till 05th October 2025.

BSEB has recently announced the Bihar STET 2025 new date. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BSEB has recently announced the Bihar STET 2025 new date. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 1, 2025 12:04:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently changed the Bihar STET Exam 2025 date. Candidates can check the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar, revised exam date to avoid last-minute hustle. As per the official notice, BSEB has changed the Bihar STET 2025 exam date to October 14. Earlier, the exam was going to be held on October 12. The Bihar STET Admit Card will now be available on October 11. The Bihar STET application form has been extended till 05th October 2025. 

Bihar STET 2025: Admit Card 

Candidates will be able to check the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 on October 11, 2025, through the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates are advised to carefully read the admit card, as it includes important details like exam name, exam date, examination centre, exam timings, instructions regarding the exam, and more.

How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025? 

Candidates can download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 when it is released through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Find the “Admit Card/ Hall Ticket” link. 
  • Log in using the application number/ registration number and Date of Birth.
  • View Bihar STET Admit Card 2025. 
  • Download the admit card and print it out for future use. 

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates 

  • Bihar STET Application Form 2025: 19th September 2025 
  • Last Date to Fill Application Form: 5th October 2025
  • Last Date to Submit Application Fee: 5th October 2025 
  • Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: 11th October 2025 
  • Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date: 14th October 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:
Paper Category Application Fee

Papers 

Category

Application Fee

Paper 1

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 960

Rs 750 

Paper 2

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 1440

Rs 1140

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025

Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps: 

  • Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com 

  • Click on the “New Registration” link 

  • Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password 

  • Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature 

  • Select exam paper 

  • Check all the details filled in the form carefully 

  • Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP 

  • Submit the application form 

  • Download and print the form for future use 

Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar STET 2025bihar stet 2025 admit cardbihar stet admit cardBihar STET application feeBihar STET application formBihar STET application form linkBihar STET exam dateBihar STET exam date changedBihar STET notificationbseb

RELATED News

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
CEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule
Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule
Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule
Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

QUICK LINKS