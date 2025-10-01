Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently changed the Bihar STET Exam 2025 date. Candidates can check the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar, revised exam date to avoid last-minute hustle. As per the official notice, BSEB has changed the Bihar STET 2025 exam date to October 14. Earlier, the exam was going to be held on October 12. The Bihar STET Admit Card will now be available on October 11. The Bihar STET application form has been extended till 05th October 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: Admit Card

Candidates will be able to check the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 on October 11, 2025, through the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates are advised to carefully read the admit card, as it includes important details like exam name, exam date, examination centre, exam timings, instructions regarding the exam, and more.

How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?



Candidates can download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 when it is released through the steps mentioned below:



Visit the official website.

Find the “Admit Card/ Hall Ticket” link.

Log in using the application number/ registration number and Date of Birth.

View Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.

Download the admit card and print it out for future use.

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: 19th September 2025

Last Date to Fill Application Form: 5th October 2025

Last Date to Submit Application Fee: 5th October 2025

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: 11th October 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date: 14th October 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:

Paper Category Application Fee

Papers Category Application Fee Paper 1 General/OBC SC/ST/Diff Abled Rs 960 Rs 750 Paper 2 General/OBC SC/ST/Diff Abled Rs 1440 Rs 1140

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025



Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the “New Registration” link

Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password

Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Select exam paper

Check all the details filled in the form carefully

Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP

Submit the application form

Download and print the form for future use

Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here