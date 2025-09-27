LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Application Form, Registration Last Date

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Application Form, Registration Last Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar. As per the official notice, BSEB has extended the last date for online application forms and examination fees. The extended Bihar STET exam has been extended till 05th October 2025.

BSEB extended application form last date to 5th October 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BSEB extended application form last date to 5th October 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 27, 2025 15:32:37 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar. As per the official notice, BSEB has extended the last date for online application forms and examination fees. The extended Bihar STET exam has been extended till 05th October 2025. 

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT

The Bihar STET Notification 2025 has been released by the BSEB, which consists of details including eligibility, exam details, PDF, application form, and more. Candidates are advised to submit their application form before the deadline to avoid last-minute hustle. 

Overview Details
Conducting Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)
Mode of Exam Online
Registration Dates 19th October to 5th October 2025
Papers

Paper 1- Class 9 to 10

Paper 2- Class 11 to 12
Negative Marking Nil
Job Location Bihar
Official Website  www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates 

Particulars  Dates 
Bihar STET Notification 10th September 2025
Apply Online Starts 19th September 2025
Last Date to Apply 5th October 2025
Last Date to Pay Fee 5th October 2025

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025
Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps: 

  • Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com 
  • Click on the “New Registration” link 
  • Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password 
  • Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature 
  • Select exam paper 
  • Check all the details filled in the form carefully 
  • Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP 
  • Submit the application form 
  • Download and print the form for future use 

Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here

Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:
Paper Category Application Fee

Papers  Category Application Fee
Paper 1

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 960

Rs 750 
Paper 2

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 1440

Rs 1140
