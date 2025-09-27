Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Application Form, Registration Last Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar. As per the official notice, BSEB has extended the last date for online application forms and examination fees. The extended Bihar STET exam has been extended till 05th October 2025.
Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT
The Bihar STET Notification 2025 has been released by the BSEB, which consists of details including eligibility, exam details, PDF, application form, and more. Candidates are advised to submit their application form before the deadline to avoid last-minute hustle.
|Overview
|Details
|Conducting Board
|Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|Exam Name
|Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)
|Mode of Exam
|Online
|Registration Dates
|19th October to 5th October 2025
|Papers
|
Paper 1- Class 9 to 10
Paper 2- Class 11 to 12
|Negative Marking
|Nil
|Job Location
|Bihar
|Official Website
|www.secondary.biharboardonline.com
Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|Bihar STET Notification
|10th September 2025
|Apply Online Starts
|19th September 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|5th October 2025
|Last Date to Pay Fee
|5th October 2025
How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025
Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps:
- Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the “New Registration” link
- Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password
- Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature
- Select exam paper
- Check all the details filled in the form carefully
- Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP
- Submit the application form
- Download and print the form for future use
Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here
Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee
Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:
Paper Category Application Fee
|Papers
|Category
|Application Fee
|Paper 1
|
General/OBC
SC/ST/Diff Abled
|
Rs 960
Rs 750
|Paper 2
|
General/OBC
SC/ST/Diff Abled
|
Rs 1440
Rs 1140