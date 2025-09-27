Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Application Form, Registration Last Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar. As per the official notice, BSEB has extended the last date for online application forms and examination fees. The extended Bihar STET exam has been extended till 05th October 2025.

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT

The Bihar STET Notification 2025 has been released by the BSEB, which consists of details including eligibility, exam details, PDF, application form, and more. Candidates are advised to submit their application form before the deadline to avoid last-minute hustle.

Overview Details Conducting Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025) Mode of Exam Online Registration Dates 19th October to 5th October 2025 Papers Paper 1- Class 9 to 10 Paper 2- Class 11 to 12 Negative Marking Nil Job Location Bihar Official Website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

Particulars Dates Bihar STET Notification 10th September 2025 Apply Online Starts 19th September 2025 Last Date to Apply 5th October 2025 Last Date to Pay Fee 5th October 2025

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025

Candidates can apply for the Bihar STET exam 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the “New Registration” link

Log in to fill the application form using registration ID and password

Upload documents like scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Select exam paper

Check all the details filled in the form carefully

Pay examination fee using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking//UP

Submit the application form

Download and print the form for future use

Direct Link of Bihar Application Form 2025- Click Here

Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:

Paper Category Application Fee