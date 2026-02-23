BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2026, announcing 173 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

The recruitment will be conducted through the 33rd Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Examination under Advertisement No. 12/2026.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission’s official website once the registration process begins. Aspirants are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before proceeding with the application.

How Many Vacancies Are Announced Under BPSC Recruitment 2026

As per the notification, a total of 173 posts have been notified for Civil Judge (Junior Division). These vacancies will be filled through a competitive judicial service examination conducted by BPSC in accordance with existing rules and reservation policies.

The category-wise vacancy distribution and reservation details are mentioned in the official advertisement and must be reviewed by applicants before applying.

What Are the Important Dates for the BPSC Civil Judge Application 2026

The online application process will begin on February 25, 2026. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms until March 18, 2026. Applications submitted after the closing date will not be accepted under any circumstances.

BPSC has advised candidates to complete the registration process well in advance to avoid technical issues near the deadline.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification. These include requirements related to educational qualification, age limit, and reservation norms. Applicants should ensure that they meet all criteria before submitting the application form.

Any discrepancy or incorrect information provided in the application may lead to rejection at a later stage of the recruitment process.

How to Download BPSC Civil Judge Notification 2026

Candidates can download the official recruitment notice by following these steps:

Visit the official website of BPSC

Click on the link for Advertisement No. 12/2026

Open the 33rd Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Examination notification

Download and save the PDF for reference

Applicants should regularly check the official website for updates related to exam dates and further announcements.

What Is the Selection Process for BPSC Civil Judge 2026

The selection will be conducted through the Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Examination, which typically includes a preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. Detailed information about the exam pattern, syllabus, and qualifying criteria is provided in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to go through the selection procedure carefully to understand each stage of the recruitment process.

