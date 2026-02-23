LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2026.

BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2026
BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 23, 2026 18:35:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2026, announcing 173 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

The recruitment will be conducted through the 33rd Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Examination under Advertisement No. 12/2026.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission’s official website once the registration process begins. Aspirants are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before proceeding with the application.

You Might Be Interested In

How Many Vacancies Are Announced Under BPSC Recruitment 2026

As per the notification, a total of 173 posts have been notified for Civil Judge (Junior Division). These vacancies will be filled through a competitive judicial service examination conducted by BPSC in accordance with existing rules and reservation policies.

The category-wise vacancy distribution and reservation details are mentioned in the official advertisement and must be reviewed by applicants before applying.

What Are the Important Dates for the BPSC Civil Judge Application 2026

The online application process will begin on February 25, 2026. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms until March 18, 2026. Applications submitted after the closing date will not be accepted under any circumstances.

BPSC has advised candidates to complete the registration process well in advance to avoid technical issues near the deadline.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification. These include requirements related to educational qualification, age limit, and reservation norms. Applicants should ensure that they meet all criteria before submitting the application form.

Any discrepancy or incorrect information provided in the application may lead to rejection at a later stage of the recruitment process.

How to Download BPSC Civil Judge Notification 2026

Candidates can download the official recruitment notice by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website of BPSC
  • Click on the link for Advertisement No. 12/2026
  • Open the 33rd Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Examination notification
  • Download and save the PDF for reference

Applicants should regularly check the official website for updates related to exam dates and further announcements.

What Is the Selection Process for BPSC Civil Judge 2026

The selection will be conducted through the Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Examination, which typically includes a preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. Detailed information about the exam pattern, syllabus, and qualifying criteria is provided in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to go through the selection procedure carefully to understand each stage of the recruitment process.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Declared, Check Official Link Here

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 6:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Public Service CommissionBPSC Civil Judge Application 2026BPSC Civil Judge RecruitmentBPSC Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam on February 25 (Wednesday) 2026: Important Tips And Revision Strategy For Scoring High Marks

AFCAT 1 2026 Result: When and Where to Check IAF Scorecard Direct Result Link Here

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Constable Operator Notification Out for 933 Posts, Check Eligibility, How To Apply

Agilemania Leads the Shift Toward AI-First Agile Upskilling In 2026

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25
BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25
BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25
BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

QUICK LINKS