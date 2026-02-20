LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Physics Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Exam Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Physics Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Exam Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Physics board examination on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 20, 2026 14:20:39 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Physics board examination on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across examination centres nationwide. Students were given the usual 15-minute reading time before beginning the paper.

Physics, a key subject for science stream students aiming for engineering and technical courses, once again emerged as a closely watched exam, with early reactions highlighting concerns over length and calculation load.

What guidelines did students have to follow on CBSE exam day

Students were required to carry their CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 along with a valid school ID. Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices were strictly prohibited. Candidates were instructed to wear the proper school uniform and avoid metallic accessories.

The 15-minute reading time was meant strictly for reading and planning answers, with writing not permitted during this period. Any use of unfair means was warned to invite strict action.

Meanwhile, students can now access the Physics question paper, answer key, and detailed exam analysis to evaluate their performance and understand important questions ahead of the result season.

How was the CBSE Physics question paper structured

The CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper consisted of 33 compulsory questions divided into five sections. There was no overall choice, and only one option could be attempted in questions carrying internal choices.

Section A comprised one-mark multiple-choice questions and assertion-reasoning questions. Section B included five questions of two marks each, with internal choices in some questions.

Section C featured three-mark questions, while Section D had case study-based questions carrying four marks each. Section E consisted of long-answer questions of five marks each, again with internal choices in select questions.

How was the overall difficulty level of the CBSE Physics Exam

Many students found the Physics paper lengthy, saying it required constant time management. While the questions were largely based on the prescribed syllabus, candidates felt that the numericals demanded extended calculations, leaving little breathing space during the three-hour exam.

Several students said that, even after thorough preparation, attempting all questions comfortably was difficult because of the time required for multi-step problems.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 2:20 PM IST
Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva? 8-year-old Indian Coder Becomes Youngest Speaker At AI Impact Summit In New Delhi

Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo”

