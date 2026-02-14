Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

The Central Bank of India is set to close the registration window for its Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 on February 15, 2026.

The deadline had earlier been extended, offering applicants additional time. However, officials have reiterated that registrations will not be accepted beyond the stipulated date.

How Many Specialist Officer Posts Are on Offer

The recruitment drive aims to fill 350 Specialist Officer vacancies across key operational roles. This includes 300 posts for Marketing Officer (Scale I) and 50 posts for Foreign Exchange Officer (Scale III).

These roles are considered crucial for strengthening the bank’s marketing outreach and foreign exchange operations, particularly at a time when public sector banks are expanding their specialised services.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Who Can Apply

Eligibility criteria differ by post. Candidates applying for the Marketing Officer (Scale I) position must hold an MBA or PGDM in Marketing from a recognised institution.

For the Foreign Exchange Officer (Scale III) role, applicants should possess a graduate degree in any discipline, along with relevant professional experience in foreign exchange or trade finance.

Age limits and category-wise relaxations will be applicable as per the Government of India norms. Applicants are advised to carefully verify eligibility, as applications found ineligible at later stages may be rejected.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: What Is the Application Fee

The application fee structure is as follows:

Rs 850 for candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories

Rs 175 for SC, ST, PwBD, and women candidates

The fee must be paid online while submitting the application form.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply only through the official recruitment portal of the bank. The process includes online registration, form submission, uploading of documents, fee payment, and final submission before the deadline.

Applicants are strongly advised not to wait until the last moment, as heavy traffic on the portal may lead to technical issues.

What is the Selection Process

The selection process will involve an online examination followed by a personal interview. Final selection will be based on combined performance in both stages.

Selected candidates will be offered attractive pay scales, allowances, pension benefits, and career growth opportunities, making Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026 a key opportunity for banking aspirants this year.