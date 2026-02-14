LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

The Central Bank of India is expected to close the registration window for its Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 on February 15, 2026.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026
Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 14, 2026 18:26:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Also Read: JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 6:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Central Bank of IndiaCentral Bank of India RecruitmentCentral Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026Central Bank of India Vacancy

RELATED News

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Debunks Social Media Claims

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

LATEST NEWS

‘Nanga Parade Niklega’: YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari Alleges Attack And Rape Threats By A ‘Mob Of 500’ During Protest At Delhi University- Who Is She?

Indian Achievers’ Forum, AIBCF & Achievers’ World Host National Conclave on Mission Viksit Bharat 2047

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

Rishab Agarwal’s Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

‘Body Parts Dispersed Into Canal, Head Missing’: West Bengal BLO Calls Lover’s Husband For SIR, Kills Him In Chilling Murder Plot

Who Is Atharva Chaturvedi? NEET Qalifier Who Stunned CJI Surya Kant Led Supreme Court Bench, Wins His Own Case In Just 10 Minutes, Secures MBBS Dream

‘Couple Friendly’ Gets Thumbs Up From Audiences; Prabhas Calls The Movie ‘A Heartfelt Love Story,’ Congratulates Team And UV Creations

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts
Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts
Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts
Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

QUICK LINKS