CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has recently released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 on the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key, Vyapam Staff Nurse Result PDF, and Vyapam Staff Nurse Score Card.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) aims to fill 225 Staff Nurse vacancies. Candidates will be able to download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 and Scorecard on the official website.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Merit List 2025

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has also released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Merit List 2025 PDF on the official website. CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Merit List 2025 includes Application Number, Name, Category, Gender, and Total Marks.

How to Check the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025?

Visit the official website.

Click on the “Result” tab.

Click on the संचालनालय, स्वास्थ्य सेवायें, छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत स्टाफ नर्स पदों की भर्ती परीक्षा (HSSN25) के Final Answer | | Result ||Score List link.

Download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result PDF and print it out for future use.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2025?

The board has also released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2025 along with the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 on the official website.