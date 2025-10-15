LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series Justin Trudeau latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has recently released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 on the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key, Vyapam Staff Nurse Result PDF, and Vyapam Staff Nurse Score Card.

CPEB has released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
CPEB has released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 15, 2025 00:02:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has recently released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 on the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key, Vyapam Staff Nurse Result PDF, and Vyapam Staff Nurse Score Card. 

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) aims to fill 225 Staff Nurse vacancies. Candidates will be able to download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 and Scorecard on the official website. 

Direct Link to Download CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result & Score Card 2025: Click Here

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Merit List 2025 

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has also released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Merit List 2025 PDF on the official website. CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Merit List 2025 includes Application Number, Name, Category, Gender, and Total Marks. 

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

How to Check the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025? 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the “Result” tab. 
  • Click on the संचालनालय, स्वास्थ्य सेवायें, छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत स्टाफ नर्स पदों की भर्ती परीक्षा (HSSN25) के Final Answer | | Result ||Score List link.
  • Download the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result PDF and print it out for future use. 

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2025? 

The board has also released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2025 along with the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 on the official website. 

Direct Link to Download CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Final Answer Key 2025: Click Here

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CG Vyapam Staff NurseCG Vyapam Staff Nurse final answer keyCG Vyapam Staff Nurse final answer key downloadCG Vyapam Staff Nurse merit listCG Vyapam Staff Nurse merit list 2025CG Vyapam Staff Nurse ResultCG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result downloadCG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result linkCG Vyapam Staff Nurse scorecardchhattisgarh professional examination boardcpeb

RELATED News

IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 OUT; Direct Link to Download Tentative Term End Exam Schedule PDF

PGCIL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Field Supervisor & Engineer Hall Ticket

IGNOU Grade Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IGNOU Marksheet PDF

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Delhi NCR: Schools to Remain Shut on These Festival Days

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

LATEST NEWS

Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, perhaps violently

GRAP Stage 1 Imposed In Delhi NCR, Records First ‘Poor’ Air Day Of The Season

Tensions Rise Between Pakistan-Afghanistan Along Durand Line, Heavy Firing Reported

'Show Israel the red card,' Pro-Palestinians claim as they march in Udine on match day

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

How Taylor Swift scored the biggest album opening of all time

‘They Disappeared My…’: Trump Slams Time Magazine Over ‘Super Bad Photo’ On Cover

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF
QUICK LINKS