CISCE declares ICSE & ISC improvement Exam Results 2025

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially released the Improvement Exam Results 2025 for both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) students. The results for this exam are available now on the dedicated portals: cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Improvement Exams

This year, students who had already passed their main board exams were given the opportunity to retake up to two subjects to improve their scores. The ICSE Improvement Exams were conducted from July 1 to July 14, 2025, while the ISC Improvement Exams were conducted from May 30 to June 5, 2025.

Check your Scores

Students can follow these steps:

Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Click on the ICSE/ISC Improvement Result 2025 link

Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and captcha

View and download your provisional marksheet

Alternative Access Options

SMS: Send your UID using the format specific to your board (e.g., “ICSE ”) to 09248082883 to receive results via text.



DigiLocker: Provisional marksheets are also available on DigiLocker and can be accessed using your registered Aadhaar or mobile number.

What’s on the Marksheet

Students should check the online marksheet carefully to ensure accuracy. Important information includes:

Name, Date of Birth, School Name



Unique ID and Index Number



Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)



Pass/Fail status

Note: The online version is provisional; the original certificate must be collected from your school. By offering improvement exams within the same academic year, CISCE helps students avoid a full year’s delay in academic upliftment. The prompt release of results allows students to plan next steps whether pursuing higher education or preparing further for competitive exams.

