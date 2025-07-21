Counselling for MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Begins Today

Today, Round 1 of NEET UG 2025 counselling was formally opened by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its website, mcc.nic.in. The centralised medical and dental seat distribution process is now open to applicants who achieved NEET UG 2025 scores higher than the cutoff.

Important Information & Timetable

July 21- 28 is the registration and payment period (by 12 PM; fee payment by 3 PM).

Filling out the selections: July 22- 28 (lock choices by July 28 at 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allocation: July 29- 30; Results Announced: July 31

August 1- 6 is the reporting period; institutions will check the paperwork. August 7- 8

Qualifications & Records

Any category of qualified NEET UG 2025 applicants is welcome to register. Among the necessary documents are:

Certificates for Classes 10 and 12 NEET UG scorecard and admission card

Valid identification

Certificates of Category/PwBD (where applicable)

A passport-sized photo

Associated Institutions

15% of the All-India Quota seats are covered by this Round 1 counselling.

AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC and other central/deemed universities offer MBBS/BDS seats.

To apply, go to “UG Medical Counselling” at mcc.nic.in.

Use your NEET UG credentials to register.

Online payment of the counselling

Enter and save your course and college options.

Get the confirmation page by downloading it.

Why is it Important

For students hoping to gain admission to prestigious public and private medical and dentists schools in India, Round 1 is a crucial chance. After then, depending on seat availability, rounds two through four as well as a stray vacancy round will take place.

To ensure placement in their desired institutes, all eligible NEET qualifiers are encouraged to finish registration and choice locking prior to the approaching deadlines.

