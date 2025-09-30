Empowering Dreams: AI Skills for Girls – Intel India and KATHA launch AI Data Annotation Program

New Delhi [India], September 30: KATHA, a pioneering non-profit organisation founded in 1989, which works at the intersection of building the joy of reading in children and empowering girls and women, today announced the launch of a transformative AI Data Annotation Course, in collaboration with Intel India. This initiative is a first in India and is part of Intel’s national Digital Readiness Program Portfolio. AI Data Annotation Course will train 1,000 girls from Delhi’s underserved communities in foundational AI, ethical data practices, and industry-aligned skills in data annotation.

Launched through KATHA’s KITES Labs (KATHA Information Technology & E-Commerce School), the course will bring AI education directly into the lives of 1,000 young girls whose families are often daily wage workers, migrants, or domestic labourers, with limited to no prior access to computers. These girls are first-generation digital learners, many of whom are now dreaming beyond survival—toward careers in design, retail, BPOs, and emerging digital sectors—thanks to the KITES program.

Since its inception in 1995, KITES has positively impacted tens of thousands of young people, utilising technology as a bridge to education, local innovation, and providing economic opportunities through technology. The partnership with Intel marks a pivotal trajectory in KATHA’s journey—where AI becomes the chosen path for girls from underserved communities in Delhi’s Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, and Sangam Vihar neighbourhoods to enter the digital workforce with agency and aspiration.

“At Intel, our mission is to make AI skills accessible, inclusive, and impactful – unlocking opportunities for every child. This initiative equips learners, especially young women from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with the practical knowledge and path they need to thrive in an AI-driven world. It reflects Intel’s shared commitment and shared responsibility to ensure that AI readiness skills reach every community, empower the underserved, and build an equitable future where technology becomes a force for inclusion and opportunity,” said Shweta Khurana, Senior Director, Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Intel India.

Offered at no charge to students, the course introduces learners to AI fundamentals, data collection and labelling, ethical data practices, and hands-on training with professional tools such as CVAT. Participants will develop both technical proficiency and problem-solving abilities, positioning them for roles such as data annotators, annotation specialists, and AI/ML data operations associates —a new and growing field where humans train machines to build intelligence within them.

“At KATHA, our mission has always been to empower children and young people from underprivileged communities through relevant education. Partnering with Intel enables us to bring future-ready AI skills to girls at the grassroots, opening new avenues for skilling, employability, and social impact. With this initiative, we bridge technology and equity, creating a stronger and more inclusive digital future,” added Rajesh Soundararajan, Executive Director, KATHA

KATHA and Intel will work closely to build awareness, implement hands-on workshops, and track impact across the learner journey. The initiative builds on the values both organisations share: gender equity, digital inclusion, and meaningful access to the future of work.

About Katha

Katha is a pioneering Indian nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of children and communities through the power of stories and quality education. Since 1989, Katha has worked to bring joy in learning, equity in access, and dignity through education to children in underserved communities. Its innovative StoryPedagogy®️ approach integrates storytelling with literacy, life skills, and 21st-century learning across languages and geographies. Katha’s programs—including the Katha Lab School, KITES (Katha Information Technology & E-commerce School), and 300M Citizen’s Challenge—have reached over 10 million children and teachers across India.

Learn more at www.katha.org

About Intel India

Intel India, a subsidiary of Intel Corporation, is a leader in driving technology innovation and digital transformation in the country. Through initiatives such as the Digital Readiness Program, AI for Youth, and AI for All, Intel India collaborates with governments, academic institutions, and civil society partners to make emerging technologies accessible, inclusive, and impactful. Intel India’s work empowers students, educators, and communities to thrive in an AI-powered future through structured learning, skilling, and real-world application frameworks.

Learn more at www.intel.in

