Haryana Group D Biometric Verification 2026 Schedule Out: Check Key Dates, Division-wise Details And Mandatory Rules

The Haryana government has released the biometric verification schedule for candidates selected under Group D recruitment against Advertisement No. 01/2023. This mandatory process before the final appointment will take place in several divisions of the state.

According to the official notification, the verification drive will be conducted from April 20 to April 30, 2026, under the guidance of the respective divisional commissioners and district heads.

When is the Haryana Group D biometric verification 2026

The biometric verification of Haryana Group D 2026 is scheduled from April 20 to April 30. Candidates are required to report to the respective date and division, as there will be no change in the schedule. This important verification process establishes the identity of shortlisted candidates before the final appointment.

What is the Haryana Group D division-wise verification schedule

The verification process has been carried out in a division-wise manner to satisfy the needs of the large number of candidates. In total, 13,246 candidates will be verified during this process. The Ambala division will start the verification process on 20th April, followed by Karnal on 21st April.

The Rohtak division will conduct the biometric verification of its candidates on 22nd and 23rd April, as it has the maximum number of candidates.

The Hisar division will conduct the verification process on 24th and 27th April, while the divisions of Faridabad, Gurugram, and Panchkula will complete the verification process between 28th and 30th April.

Why is Haryana Group D biometric verification important

Biometric verification is a compulsory process in the recruitment procedure. It is done to ensure that the identity of the candidate matches the official records and prevents impersonation. Candidates who are selected earlier but fail to report or whose biometric details do not match will be disqualified.

What instructions are issued for Haryana Group D verification

The authorities have been instructed to take care of the verification process. Each division will maintain the attendance, verified candidates, and cases of discrepancies.

The Nodal officer will be appointed as per division and will be responsible for managing the attendance of the candidates at verification.

What documents are required for Haryana Group D verification

The candidates will need to bring valid documents for verification. These could be an Aadhaar card or any other government-issued photo ID. If the documents are found invalid, candidates will be denied entry, and the candidature will be cancelled.

What happens if candidates miss the Haryana Group D verification

If a candidate fails to show up for the biometric verification on the date scheduled, then the entire recruitment process will be cancelled, and the candidate will be disqualified, too. Even a small discrepancy in the biometric data could lead to the candidate being rejected.

What should candidates do before the Haryana Group D verification

The candidates should read and re-read the entire information and check the division and reporting date assigned to them. Candidates should be present at the venue and follow instructions.

The final stage of Haryana Group D recruitment 2026 is approaching, and the biometric verification step will decide the final appointments.

The candidates should keep themselves up-to-date with all the official notifications and complete all formalities without any delay.