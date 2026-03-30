CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 History 2026 exam on March 30 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in offline mode at exam centres all over India.

According to the early reports of the students and subject experts, the paper was of moderate difficulty, well-structured, and covered the syllabus.

The exam was taken by lakhs of students of the Humanities stream and is considered one of the major papers in the senior secondary board exam this year.

How was the CBSE Class 12 History exam 2026 in difficulty level

The difficulty level of the Class 12 History 2026 exam was moderate. The experts said that the paper had a mix of direct and analytical questions and was balanced.

The paper was clear and easy to attempt with no questions asked beyond the syllabus. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were conceptual and required careful reading of the question.

They are not difficult, but some questions were slightly tricky. This paper covered topics from Ancient, Medieval, and Modern Indian History. The syllabus was well covered.

How were CBSE Class 12 History source-based questions

The source-based questions were largely from NCERT topics, which students were already familiar with. The questions gave students a chance to showcase their analytical skills and also to understand the given historical extract.

According to the experts, the paper was doable but needed a clear contextual understanding and careful reading of the source.

Were CBSE Class 12 History long answer questions scoring

The long-answer questions were from relevant chapters and allowed students to elaborate on their answers. The internal choices in this paper were also helpful, as students could attempt the questions from their strengths. However, students needed a good amount of writing speed and structured answers to complete the section within the given time.

How was the CBSE Class 12 History exam analysis

The paper was well-structured with five sections, MCQs, short answers, long answers, source-based, etc. Each section assessed different skills, including analytical, descriptive, and fact-based knowledge. The paper was slightly long, so time management played a key role, especially in the long 8-mark questions.

When will the CBSE Class 12 History answer key 2026 be released

The answer key for CBSE Class 12 History 2026 will be out soon by subject teachers and education websites. Students can use the answer key to verify their answers and to get an estimate of their marks. Students will also have access to the official question paper and answer key PDFs.

What should students do after the CBSE Class 12 History exam 2026

Students should compare their answers with the answer key and go through the paper to evaluate their performance The CBSE Class 12 History exam 2026 was as expected. Students who had studied NCERT concepts well and had regular preparation could attempt the paper.

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