Rajasthan RPSC SI PET 2026: Check Exam Dates, Admit Card Details And Important Guidelines

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) schedule for Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) Combined Competitive Examination.

Stage three of the recruitment process is a significant step for all the aspirants who have cleared the written examination.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will test the physical stamina and endurance of the candidates required for their selection in the Rajasthan Police Department.

When will the RPSC SI PET 2026 be conducted

The RPSC SI PET 2026 will be conducted from April 9 to April 11, 2026. The testing for three days is planned to accommodate the candidates systematically.

Candidates are advised to check the exact date and time of their appearance. The reporting date and time will be mentioned in the admit card.

Where is the RPSC SI PET 2026 exam centre

The Physical Efficiency Test will be held at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur. The central venue has been appointed to maintain the same standard of evaluation for all the candidates. All the aspirants will have to report to the venue as per the allotted schedule.

What does RPSC SI PET 2026 include

The Physical Efficiency Test will examine the candidates for the predetermined physical parameters, such as running tests and other physical fitness criteria.

Candidates will be required to meet these standards as per the given parameters. Though the PET is a qualifying stage test, the candidates who perform well in the PET will get the chance to progress in the recruitment process.

How to download the RPSC SI PET admit card 2026

Candidates can download the RPSC SI PET 2026 hall tickets soon after the release of admit cards on the official portal. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the portal using their SSO ID credentials.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment and Promotion Board officials have advised the candidates to confirm the details mentioned in the admit card before appearing for the test.

What documents are required for RPSC SI PET entry

The entry to the PET Centre is going to be stringent. Candidates should carry the printed admit card with them along with any original photo ID proof.

Candidates should also carry an Aadhaar card, a voter ID card, or a driving licence. Candidates without original photo ID proof will be denied entry into the exam centre.

Which guidelines should candidates follow for the RPSC SI PET

Candidates have been directed to prepare as per the Standing Order No. 10/2025 issued by the Rajasthan Police authorities. The order explains the physical standards and evaluation criteria for the PET.

Candidates should carefully follow the official guidelines so that they don’t get disqualified for not following the official procedure.

What precautions should candidates take before the RPSC SI PET

Candidates have warned not to believe in the unverified information that is being circulated on social media. Candidates should only refer to official sources for any information.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website of the Rajasthan Police Department to stay updated on any possible changes in the schedule and any instructions.

Now that the PET dates have been announced and the final selection phase is in the offing, candidates want to ensure that they make the most of the moment. The upcoming PET will decide who will qualify for the next phases and ultimately decide the recruitment.

Also Read: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in