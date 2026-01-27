LIVE TV
Home > Education > HBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2026 OUT: Board Exams Begin From This Date; Check Out Steps, How To Download And Important Guidelines

HBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2026 OUT: Board Exams Begin From This Date; Check Out Steps, How To Download And Important Guidelines

HBSE: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has officially released the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) examination date sheet for the 2025–26 academic session. According to the schedule, the exams will begin on February 25, 2026, and conclude on April 1, 2026, giving students ample time to plan their preparation.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 27, 2026 15:07:57 IST

The announcement comes as a relief to students and parents who were awaiting the timetable to finalise revision strategies and exam-related arrangements.

The release of the datesheet marks a crucial phase in the annual examination cycle. It allows students to plan subject-wise preparation, manage revision timelines and make necessary logistical arrangements such as travel and study schedules. With the HBSE board exams approaching, here is a detailed overview of the exam schedule, key highlights and important instructions.

HBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

  • Board Name: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE)
  • Exam Name: HBSE Class 12 (Senior Secondary)
  • Exam Dates: February 25 to April 1, 2026
  • Exam Mode: Offline
  • Session: 2025–26
  • Streams: Science, Commerce, Arts
  • Official Website: bseh.org.in
  • Credentials Required: Roll Number and Date of Birth

HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

  • Wednesday, February 25, 2026: English Core / English Elective
  • Friday, February 27, 2026: Political Science
  • Monday, March 2, 2026: Physics / Economics
  • Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Physical Education
  • Friday, March 6, 2026: History / Biology
  • Monday, March 9, 2026: Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration
  • Wednesday, March 11, 2026: Computer Science / IT-ITES
  • Thursday, March 12, 2026: Agriculture / Philosophy
  • Friday, March 13, 2026: Sociology
  • Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Mathematics
  • Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Sanskrit / Urdu
  • Thursday, March 19, 2026: Home Science
  • Friday, March 20, 2026: Psychology
  • Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Hindi Core / Hindi Elective
  • Friday, March 27, 2026: Geography
  • Saturday, March 28, 2026: Business Studies
  • Monday, March 30, 2026: Punjabi / Sanskrit Sahitya
  • Wednesday, April 1, 2026: NSQF Subjects
  • Wednesday, April 1, 2026: Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2

How To Download HBSE 12th Datesheet 2026

  • Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
  • Click on the “Announcements” section on the homepage
  • Select the “Date Sheet” link
  • Download the HBSE Class 12 datesheet
  • Save a copy and take a printout for future reference

HBSE Class 12 Exam Day Guidelines

Students must carry a valid admit card with a scanned photograph to appear in the examination.

Differently-abled candidates, including blind, dyslexic, spastic, deaf and dumb, benchmark disability and permanently disabled candidates unable to write, will be provided an amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes per hour.

All instructions issued at the examination centres must be strictly followed. Students are advised to carefully read and comply with the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Tags: BSEHHaryana Board Class 12 examsHBSEHBSE 12th admit cardHBSE 12th exam scheduleHBSE board exams 2026HBSE Class 12 datesheet 2026

