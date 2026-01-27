HBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2026 OUT: Board Exams Begin From This Date; Check Out Steps, How To Download And Important Guidelines

HBSE: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has officially released the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) examination date sheet for the 2025–26 academic session. According to the schedule, the exams will begin on February 25, 2026, and conclude on April 1, 2026, giving students ample time to plan their preparation.

The announcement comes as a relief to students and parents who were awaiting the timetable to finalise revision strategies and exam-related arrangements.

The release of the datesheet marks a crucial phase in the annual examination cycle. It allows students to plan subject-wise preparation, manage revision timelines and make necessary logistical arrangements such as travel and study schedules. With the HBSE board exams approaching, here is a detailed overview of the exam schedule, key highlights and important instructions.

HBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Board Name: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE)

Exam Name: HBSE Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

Exam Dates: February 25 to April 1, 2026

Exam Mode: Offline

Session: 2025–26

Streams: Science, Commerce, Arts

Official Website: bseh.org.in

Credentials Required: Roll Number and Date of Birth

HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026: English Core / English Elective

Friday, February 27, 2026: Political Science

Monday, March 2, 2026: Physics / Economics

Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Physical Education

Friday, March 6, 2026: History / Biology

Monday, March 9, 2026: Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

Wednesday, March 11, 2026: Computer Science / IT-ITES

Thursday, March 12, 2026: Agriculture / Philosophy

Friday, March 13, 2026: Sociology

Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Mathematics

Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Sanskrit / Urdu

Thursday, March 19, 2026: Home Science

Friday, March 20, 2026: Psychology

Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Hindi Core / Hindi Elective

Friday, March 27, 2026: Geography

Saturday, March 28, 2026: Business Studies

Monday, March 30, 2026: Punjabi / Sanskrit Sahitya

Wednesday, April 1, 2026: NSQF Subjects

Wednesday, April 1, 2026: Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2

How To Download HBSE 12th Datesheet 2026

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the “Announcements” section on the homepage

Select the “Date Sheet” link

Download the HBSE Class 12 datesheet

Save a copy and take a printout for future reference

HBSE Class 12 Exam Day Guidelines

Students must carry a valid admit card with a scanned photograph to appear in the examination.

Differently-abled candidates, including blind, dyslexic, spastic, deaf and dumb, benchmark disability and permanently disabled candidates unable to write, will be provided an amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes per hour.

All instructions issued at the examination centres must be strictly followed. Students are advised to carefully read and comply with the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

