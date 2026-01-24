The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the JEE Main 2026 qualifying cutoff on its official JEE main NTA website following the completion of both exam sessions and their respective results. The cutoff establishes the minimum percentile requirements which candidates must achieve to qualify for the JEE Advanced exam and proceed to NIT IIIT and GFTI college admission counseling.

JEE Main 2026 Expected Cutoff: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For All Categories

The JEE Main 2026 qualifying cutoff percentiles will follow category-based trends which show that General UR candidates will need 93 to 95 percentiles while OBC NCL applicants require 79 to 80.5 percentiles and EWS candidates need 80 to 82 percentiles and SC candidates require 60 to 62 percentiles and ST candidates need 48 to 51 percentiles and UR PwD candidates need respective percentiles between 0.001 and 0.02. The figures show what candidates need to reach for qualification purposes, but the official cutoff will be announced after the results.

JEE Main 2026 Expected Cutoff

The JEE Main cutoff percentiles differ from raw marks because they rely on both exam difficulty and NTA’s normalisation method. The expected cutoff percentile range of 95.5–100 corresponds to approximately 275–300 marks, while lower percentiles require fewer marks which include 245–270 for the 90.5–94 percentile range. Aspirants can use this expected marks‑to‑percentile mapping as a rough guide to estimate their performance and chances of qualifying for the next stage, although final cutoffs can vary year to year based oncandidate performance and seat availability.

The expected JEE Main 2026 cutoff enables aspirants to establish achievable targets throughout their studies and to assess their performance after taking the test. Candidates should anticipate cutoff regulations because they depend on candidate numbers and examination difficulty together with historical patterns, while NTA will announce official qualifying scores through its authorized communication channels. The expected cutoffs establish essential benchmarks which candidates must meet or exceed to gain admission into top engineering institutions and to meet JEE Advanced eligibility requirements.

