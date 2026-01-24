LIVE TV
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 ANNOUNCED: Here's How To Apply Online, Eligibility, Process And Vacancy Details

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 ANNOUNCED: Here’s How To Apply Online, Eligibility, Process And Vacancy Details

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released key details for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, announcing around 22,000 Level-1 vacancies across various units of Indian Railways. The large-scale recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for candidates seeking secure government jobs in the railway sector. Online applications will open shortly on the official RRB portals.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 ANNOUNCED: Here’s How To Apply Online, Eligibility, Process And Vacancy Details

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released key details for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, announcing around 22,000 Level-1 vacancies across various units of Indian Railways. The large-scale recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for candidates seeking secure government jobs in the railway sector. Online applications will open shortly on the official RRB portals.

Posts On Offer And Recruitment Overview

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 aims to fill multiple technical and non-technical Level-1 posts. Key roles include Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and various Assistant posts across railway zones. The recruitment drive is expected to draw significant interest, especially from Class 10 pass candidates, ITI holders, and those with a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC), as the eligibility criteria remain broad and inclusive.

RRB Group D 2026: Important Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the application timeline to ensure sufficient time for candidates to complete the registration process. As per the schedule:

  • Short notification release: January 19, 2026
  • Detailed notification: January 30, 2026
  • Online application begins: January 31, 2026
  • Last date to apply: March 2, 2026

Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Eligibility Criteria And Vacancy Details

Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements laid down by RRB. Key criteria include:

  • Educational Qualification: Class 10 (Matriculation). ITI or NAC candidates may receive preference as per post requirements
  • Age Limit: To be specified in the detailed notification, with applicable relaxations for reserved categories

Vacancies are spread across railway zones, with a substantial share allocated to Track Maintainer and other essential Group D roles.

How To Apply Online For RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can apply through the official RRB website once the application link goes live. The application process includes registration using a valid mobile number and email ID, filling in personal and educational details, uploading required documents, payment of the application fee (if applicable), and final submission. Candidates should carefully verify all information before submitting the form.

Selection Process For RRB Group D Posts

The selection procedure involves multiple stages to assess candidates fairly. These include a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. Candidates who clear all stages will be considered for final appointment.

ALSO READ: CTET Exam City Slip 2026 Out Now at https://ctet.nic.in: Check Date, Shift Timing & Admit Card Details | Direct Download Guide

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 11:54 AM IST
