Home > Education > IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What's Next & More

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully conducted the IB Tier 1 Exam on 29th and 30th September 2025, and will soon release the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are waiting for the answer key will soon be able to download the IB SA Answer Key through the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully conducted the IB Tier 1 Exam on 29th and 30th September 2025, and will soon release the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are waiting for the answer key will soon be able to download the IB SA Answer Key through the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 Release Date 

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will help the candidates to check their correct answers and evaluate theri scores before the IB SA Tier 1 Exam Result. As per trends, the official IB Security Assistant Answer Key will be released by 4th October 2025 on the official website. 

Direct Link to Download the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Notify Soon

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview 

IB Security Assistant 2025- Overview

Organization 

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Recruitment Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Ex)

Vacancies

4987

City Intimation Slip Release Date

Released

IB SA Answer Key Release Date 

4th October 2025 (Expected)

IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025

29th and 30th September 2025

Raise Objection Dates

Notify Soon

Negative Marking

¼ Mark for each incorrect answer

Selection Process


  • Written Test (Tier 1, Tier 2)

  • Interview

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

How to Download IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on IB Security Assistant/ Executive Answer Key 2025.
  • Log in using your ID/ Registration Number and Password/ Date of Birth. 
  • IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download the answer key for future use. 

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: How to Calculate Marks 

Candidates can use the mentioned formula to get the estimated final score from the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025. 

Number of Correct Answers x 1 – Number of Incorrect Answers x 0.25 

What’s Next After IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025? 

  • After the release of the IB SA Final Answer Key 2025, candidates can raise objections to any questions. 
  • After the release of the IB Security Assistant Result 2025, shortlisted candidates can start preparing for the Tier 2 exam, which will be conducted in a Descriptive paper. 
  • Following the Interview round is the final stage. 
  • The final merit list will be based on Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview performance. 
