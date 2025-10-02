IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully conducted the IB Tier 1 Exam on 29th and 30th September 2025, and will soon release the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are waiting for the answer key will soon be able to download the IB SA Answer Key through the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 Release Date

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will help the candidates to check their correct answers and evaluate theri scores before the IB SA Tier 1 Exam Result. As per trends, the official IB Security Assistant Answer Key will be released by 4th October 2025 on the official website.

Direct Link to Download the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Notify Soon

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview

IB Security Assistant 2025- Overview Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Ex) Vacancies 4987 City Intimation Slip Release Date Released IB SA Answer Key Release Date 4th October 2025 (Expected) IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 29th and 30th September 2025 Raise Objection Dates Notify Soon Negative Marking ¼ Mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process

Written Test (Tier 1, Tier 2)

Interview Official Website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

How to Download IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website.

Click on IB Security Assistant/ Executive Answer Key 2025.

Log in using your ID/ Registration Number and Password/ Date of Birth.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future use.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: How to Calculate Marks

Candidates can use the mentioned formula to get the estimated final score from the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025.

Number of Correct Answers x 1 – Number of Incorrect Answers x 0.25

What’s Next After IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025?