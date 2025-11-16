LIVE TV
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket, Latest Official Update on RRB PO Prelims Exam Date

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket, Latest Official Update on RRB PO Prelims Exam Date

The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released admit card for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment prelims exam 2025. Candidates can now download their IBPS RRB prelims admit cards through the official website using login credentials.

Last updated: November 16, 2025 17:53:58 IST

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment prelims exam 2025. Candidates can now download their IBPS RRB prelims admit cards through the official website using their login credentials. Students are advised to carry their admit card while appearing for the prelims exams.

How to Download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the IBPS RRB prelims call letter download link on the home page. 
  • Enter the login details. 
  • Submit the details and download the admit card. 
  • Take a printout for future use. 

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Admit Card: Click Here 

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Important Dates 

IBPS RRB Pre-exam Training Date- November 2025

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date- November or December 2025

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date- December 2025 or  January 2026 (Tentative)

