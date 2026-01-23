LIVE TV
IBPS RRB Clerk 2025-26 Prelims Result OUT: Check Link, Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard PDF

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 result on January 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025 across multiple centres.

Published: January 23, 2026 15:34:54 IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 result on January 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025 across multiple centres.

Aspirants can access their scorecards till January 29, 2026 using their login credentials. Candidates are advised to download and safely store their results, as they will be required during the later stages of the recruitment process.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025: How To Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 result-

  1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in
  2. Click on the link titled “Common Recruitment Process – Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs Phase XIV)” on the homepage
  3. Enter your registration number or roll number along with password or date of birth
  4. Submit the details to view the result on the screen
  5. Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference

The result page will display the candidate’s qualifying status for the next round.

What’s Next After IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result?

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will advance to the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2025, which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026. Only those who qualify in the prelims stage will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

IBPS is expected to release the mains admit card shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates and ensure their registration details remain accessible.

The IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment process aims to fill clerical vacancies across Regional Rural Banks in India, making it a crucial opportunity for banking aspirants nationwide.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 3:34 PM IST
IBPS RRB Clerk 2025-26 Prelims Result OUT: Check Link, Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard PDF

QUICK LINKS