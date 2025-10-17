LIVE TV
Home > Education > IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Result, Check Latest Official Updates

IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the IBPS SO Result 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Exam conducted on August 30, 2025, can now download the IBPS SO Result through the official website www.ibps.in using their Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Published: October 17, 2025 17:13:32 IST

IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the IBPS SO Result 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Exam conducted on August 30, 2025, can now download the IBPS SO Result through the official website www.ibps.in using their Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. 

How to Download IBPS SO Result 2025? 

  • Log in to the official website, www.ibps.in.
  • Navigate to CRP-Specialist Officers → Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers-XV.
  • Click on “Result for Prelims Exam for CRP SPL-XV.”
  • Enter Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
  • Complete the Captcha Code verification.
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS SO Result 2025: Click Here

