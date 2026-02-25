ICSI Announces CS Professional December Result: Here’s How To Check Scores Online

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Professional Result for December 2025 on February 25, 2026.

Along with the Professional programme results, the CS Executive results have also been released on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards online.

The results were announced in phases: CS Professional results were released at 11 am, while CS Executive candidates could access their results from 2 pm onwards.

What is the ICSI CS Professional Result December 2025

The ICSI CS Professional Result December 2025 reflects candidates’ performance in the final stage of the Company Secretary programme.

The examination was conducted offline from December 22 to December 29, 2025, at designated centres across the country. Along with the result, ICSI has uploaded subject-wise marks, allowing candidates to review their performance in each paper.

What details are mentioned in the CS scorecard

The CS result scorecard includes important academic details such as:

Candidate’s roll number

Programme name (Professional or Executive)

Subject-wise marks

Aggregate marks

Pass or fail status

This detailed break-up helps candidates assess their strengths and areas requiring improvement.

How can candidates check ICSI CS Result 2026 online

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CS Professional or Executive results:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Click on the link for CS Professional December 2025 Result or CS Executive December 2025 Result

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit

View the result and download the scorecard for future use

The online result displays subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status.

What is the qualifying criteria for ICSI CS exams

To be declared pass in the CS examination, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate in one sitting. Both conditions must be met to qualify.

Candidates who clear the examination can proceed to the next stage of the Company Secretary programme or practical training requirements, as applicable.

ICSI has advised students to regularly check the official website for further updates related to academic progression and certifications.

Will candidates receive a physical marks statement

ICSI has clarified that CS Executive programme candidates can download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement from the website, and no physical copy will be issued. For CS Professional candidates, the marks statement will be sent by post to the registered address.

If a Professional candidate does not receive the physical marks statement within 30 days of result declaration, they are advised to contact the institute through the official email ID provided by ICSI

