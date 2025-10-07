LIVE TV
IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter, Exam Date Updates

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has recently released the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the IFSCA Grade A Exam 2025 will now be able to download their admit card using registration number/roll number and password/ Date of Birth through the official website ifsca.gov.in.

Published: October 7, 2025 13:09:42 IST

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has recently released the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the IFSCA Grade A Exam 2025 will now be able to download their admit card using registration number/roll number and password/ Date of Birth through the official website ifsca.gov.in

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025: Overview 

IFSCA is all set to conduct the IFSCA Grade A Phase 1 online exam on October 11th, 2025. 

Particular  Overview 
Organisation International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)
vacancies  20 
Posts Assistant Manager 
Admit Card 7th October 2025
IFSCA Grade A Exam Date 2025  11th October 2025 
Selection Process 

Phase 1- Online Exam 

Phase 2- Online Exam

Phase 3- Interview
Official Website  ifsca.gov.in

Direct Link to Download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025: Click Here

How to Download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025? 

Candidates must carry the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 to the exam centre. Check the steps mentioned below to download the IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter. 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the Recruitment of Officer Grade-A (Assistant Manager) 2025 – Download of Call Letter for Phase 1”. 
  • Enter log in details. 
  • Fill in the captcha code and log in. 
  • Download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 and print it out for future use. 
First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS