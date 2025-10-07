IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter, Exam Date Updates

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has recently released the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the IFSCA Grade A Exam 2025 will now be able to download their admit card using registration number/roll number and password/ Date of Birth through the official website ifsca.gov.in.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025: Overview

IFSCA is all set to conduct the IFSCA Grade A Phase 1 online exam on October 11th, 2025.

Particular Overview Organisation International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) vacancies 20 Posts Assistant Manager Admit Card 7th October 2025 IFSCA Grade A Exam Date 2025 11th October 2025 Selection Process Phase 1- Online Exam Phase 2- Online Exam Phase 3- Interview Official Website ifsca.gov.in

Direct Link to Download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025: Click Here

How to Download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025?

Candidates must carry the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 to the exam centre. Check the steps mentioned below to download the IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter.