IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter, Exam Date Updates

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 OUT: The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has recently released the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the IFSCA Grade A Exam 2025 will now be able to download their admit card using registration number/roll number and password/ Date of Birth through the official website ifsca.gov.in.
IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025: Overview
IFSCA is all set to conduct the IFSCA Grade A Phase 1 online exam on October 11th, 2025.
|Particular
|Overview
|Organisation
|International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)
|vacancies
|20
|Posts
|Assistant Manager
|Admit Card
|7th October 2025
|IFSCA Grade A Exam Date 2025
|11th October 2025
|Selection Process
|
Phase 1- Online Exam
Phase 2- Online Exam
Phase 3- Interview
|Official Website
|ifsca.gov.in
Direct Link to Download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025: Click Here
How to Download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025?
Candidates must carry the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 to the exam centre. Check the steps mentioned below to download the IFSCA Phase 1 Call Letter.
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the Recruitment of Officer Grade-A (Assistant Manager) 2025 – Download of Call Letter for Phase 1”.
- Enter log in details.
- Fill in the captcha code and log in.
- Download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2025 and print it out for future use.