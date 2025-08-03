‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

An American woman living in India has sparked an online debate by starkly contrasting the cost of education in India with that of the United States. In a viral Instagram video, Kristen Fischer, who has resided in India for four years unpacked key figures showing why education in India is largely more accessible for most families, even after accounting for salary disparities.

Cost Disparity: A Comparative Breakdown

Kristen explained that India’s median annual salary covers around Rs.3.3 lakh, while in the U.S. it’s approximately Rs. 41 lakh. Public college tuition in India typically ranges from Rs.10,000 to Rs. 50,000 per year representing just 3- 15% of annual income. Conversely, U.S. public college fees range from Rs.10 lakh to Rs. 26 lakh annually, which would eat up 23- 63% of the American median salary.

Debt: A Growing Burden

Fischer underlined how overwhelming U.S. college costs force students into huge debt:

“Education is just crazy expensive in America. That’s why most people can’t afford to pay for college on their own and have to take out loans.” In her video’s caption, she added:

“India makes education more affordable and therefore more accessible, trust me, it is worse in the USA.”

Social Media Reaction

The post has received over 47,000 views. People praised her for highlighting positive aspects of India, especially when coming from an outsider. One user commented, “The world wouldn’t believe it if an Indian said it. But when it comes from you, it speaks volumes.” Another called her “a game‑changer for many students.”

Putting It in Broader Perspective

Fischer’s commentary aligns with earlier observations where she praised India for offering affordable education and healthcare, robust community bonds, and a resourceful societal culture. Her experience shines a light on systemic differences, particularly how Indian public institutions manage to deliver quality education at a fraction of the cost compared to U.S. systems burdened by high tuition and loan dependency.

Kristen Fischer’s candid breakdown offers a compelling case study in the affordability gap between higher education systems in developed and developing economies. Her comparisons resonate with students and parents weighing overseas education options, drawing attention to the financial accessibility and hidden costs of pursuing higher education in different countries.

