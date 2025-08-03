Home > Education > ‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

American woman Kristen Fischer highlighted India’s affordable education compared to the U.S., noting Indian college fees consume a smaller share of income. She warned of high U.S. tuition and student debt, sparking praise online for her balanced perspective on India.

‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 3, 2025 16:51:05 IST

An American woman living in India has sparked an online debate by starkly contrasting the cost of education in India with that of the United States. In a viral Instagram video, Kristen Fischer, who has resided in India for four years unpacked key figures showing why education in India is largely more accessible for most families, even after accounting for salary disparities.

Cost Disparity: A Comparative Breakdown

Kristen explained that India’s median annual salary covers around Rs.3.3 lakh, while in the U.S. it’s approximately Rs. 41 lakh. Public college tuition in India typically ranges from Rs.10,000 to Rs. 50,000 per year representing just 3- 15% of annual income. Conversely, U.S. public college fees range from Rs.10 lakh to Rs. 26 lakh annually, which would eat up 23- 63% of the American median salary.

Debt: A Growing Burden

Fischer underlined how overwhelming U.S. college costs force students into huge debt:

“Education is just crazy expensive in America. That’s why most people can’t afford to pay for college on their own and have to take out loans.” In her video’s caption, she added:
 “India makes education more affordable and therefore more accessible, trust me, it is worse in the USA.”

Social Media Reaction

The post has received over 47,000 views. People praised her for highlighting positive aspects of India, especially when coming from an outsider. One user commented, “The world wouldn’t believe it if an Indian said it. But when it comes from you, it speaks volumes.” Another called her “a game‑changer for many students.”

Putting It in Broader Perspective

Fischer’s commentary aligns with earlier observations where she praised India for offering affordable education and healthcare, robust community bonds, and a resourceful societal culture. Her experience shines a light on systemic differences, particularly how Indian public institutions manage to deliver quality education at a fraction of the cost compared to U.S. systems burdened by high tuition and loan dependency.

Kristen Fischer’s candid breakdown offers a compelling case study in the affordability gap between higher education systems in developed and developing economies. Her comparisons resonate with students and parents weighing overseas education options, drawing attention to the financial accessibility and hidden costs of pursuing higher education in different countries.

ALSO READ: Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

Tags: Education CostindiaUSA

RELATED News

Government Report Reveals Thousands of MBBS Seats Remain Vacant Despite Record Admissions
CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key
School Assembly News Headlines August 2, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted And Other News Updates
CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
CISCE declares ICSE & ISC improvement Exam Results 2025

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Gavaskar Rates Shubman Gill’s 754 Runs Higher Than His Own 774-Run Feat: ‘I Was a Baby, Gill is a Leader’
Birthday Bash Turns Drug Bust: 6 IT Employees Caught In Chevella Raid
FIFA Invests In India’s Female Future, Opening A Hyderabad Girls’ Academy
A Year After Uprising, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Trial Begins – Here’s What We Know
Meet The Loud Indian Fielders Who Unsettled Ben Duckett And England On Day 4
Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape
This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally
USA Women’s Hockey Team Qualifies For FIH World Cup 2026 With Thrilling Shootout Win
From Shelter to Shackles: Pakistan Withdraws Legal Status from Over a Million Afghans
Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable
‘It’s Worse In The US’: American Woman Highlights Why Indian Education Is Far More Affordable

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?