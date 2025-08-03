Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

A senior Army officer purportedly assaulted four SpiceJet ground staff at Srinagar International Airport on July 26, during boarding for flight SG‑386 bound for Delhi. The confrontation reportedly arose from a cabin baggage dispute.

Excess Luggage Dispute Turns Violent

As per the information received from SpiceJet, the officer carried two cabin bags totalling 16 kg more than twice the permitted 7 kg limit. When asked to pay excess baggage charges, he refused, forcibly entered the aerobridge without completing boarding formalities, and violated security protocols. A CISF official intervened and led him back to the gate, but the situation intensified into a physical assault.

Brutal Assault: Details of Injuries

At the boarding gate, the passenger reportedly attacked four staff members with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand. Two employees sustained heavy injuries: one suffered a spinal fracture, while another suffered a broken jaw. One staff member collapsed unconscious and continued to be kicked. Another was struck in the jaw while assisting that colleague, resulting in bleeding from the nose and mouth. All injured staff were rushed to hospital and remain under medical care.

Legal Action and Aviation Protocols

SpiceJet filed a FIR with local police and is pursuing placement of the accused on its no‑fly list in accordance with civil aviation rules. The airline has also submitted CCTV footage and written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation describing the incident as a “murderous assault” and urging prompt action.

CISF clarified that its personnel responded swiftly, managed the situation, and ensured that flight operations continued without disruption.Though the identity of the officer has not been publicly disclosed, sources within the Indian Army have confirmed that senior officers are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the civil investigation.

This incident raises serious concerns about airline staff safety and adherence to protocol. Aviation authorities and airlines regularly enforce baggage policies to ensure safety and efficiency. Physical violence in response to routine enforcement not only risks lives but also undermines established procedures and civil military protocols.

