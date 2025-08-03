Home > India > Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

A senior Army officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport over excess cabin baggage charges, seriously injuring two employees. The airline filed an FIR, submitted CCTV evidence, and sought to place the officer on the no-fly list.

[Image Credit- X] Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport
[Image Credit- X] Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 3, 2025 15:55:56 IST

A senior Army officer purportedly assaulted four SpiceJet ground staff at Srinagar International Airport on July 26, during boarding for flight SG‑386 bound for Delhi. The confrontation reportedly arose from a cabin baggage dispute.

Excess Luggage Dispute Turns Violent

As per the information received from SpiceJet, the officer carried two cabin bags totalling 16 kg more than twice the permitted 7 kg limit. When asked to pay excess baggage charges, he refused, forcibly entered the aerobridge without completing boarding formalities, and violated security protocols. A CISF official intervened and led him back to the gate, but the situation intensified into a physical assault.

Brutal Assault: Details of Injuries

At the boarding gate, the passenger reportedly attacked four staff members with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand. Two employees sustained heavy injuries: one suffered a spinal fracture, while another suffered a broken jaw. One staff member collapsed unconscious and continued to be kicked. Another was struck in the jaw while assisting that colleague, resulting in bleeding from the nose and mouth. All injured staff were rushed to hospital and remain under medical care.

Legal Action and Aviation Protocols 

SpiceJet filed a FIR with local police and is pursuing placement of the accused on its no‑fly list in accordance with civil aviation rules. The airline has also submitted CCTV footage and written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation describing the incident as a “murderous assault” and urging prompt action.

CISF clarified that its personnel responded swiftly, managed the situation, and ensured that flight operations continued without disruption.Though the identity of the officer has not been publicly disclosed, sources within the Indian Army have confirmed that senior officers are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the civil investigation.

This incident raises serious concerns about airline staff safety and adherence to protocol. Aviation authorities and airlines regularly enforce baggage policies to ensure safety and efficiency. Physical violence in response to routine enforcement not only risks lives but also undermines established procedures and civil military protocols.

Also Read: Assam Man Found Safe at Barpeta Railway Station After Viral In‑Flight Slap Incident

Tags: FIRspicejetsrinagar

RELATED News

Shimla JCB Accident Video Goes Viral: Bulldozer Falls 300m Off NH5, Driver Dies After Rescue
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: RTI Activist Alleges Blatant Violation Of The Legal Protocols
10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Found Dead After Hours Of Mobile Gaming, Probe Underway
Woman Caught With 34 Stolen Phones In Southeast Delhi
Railway Worker Killed In IED Blast Near Odisha-Jharkhand Border

LATEST NEWS

India’s Industrial Leap: BSNL And NRL Collaborate To Deploy 5G CNPN, Driving Industry 4.0 Forward
Tamannaah Bhatia Was Left Shocked When Fan Thanked Her For Representing ‘Fat’ Women Through Songs Like Aaj Ki Raat And Kaavaalaa
Luka Doncic Commits Long-Term To Los Angeles Lakers With USD 165 Million Extension
CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear At WWE SummerSlam Main Event
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!
Kal Penn Reveals He Learned Hindi Through Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Funny And Over-the-Top Plot Lines
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured
Becky Lynch Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Epic MITB Cash-In At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Who Is Indian-Origin Mathura Sridharan? Ohio’s 12th Solicitor General Trolled Over ‘Bindi’
Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’s 9-Year Journey: Massive Growth, Technological Innovations, And Challenges Ahead
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured
Senior Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Leaving Two Injured

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?