JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will soon release the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 today, on October 10, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the JENPAS UG 2025 exams will be able to download the WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The JENPAS UG Exam 2025 is scheduled for October 18, 2025.

How to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates can download the JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on Examinations and select JENPAS UG

Step 3: Click on the JENPAS UG Admit Card link

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The JENPAS UG admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Direct Link to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Notify Soon

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam

JENPAS UG 2025 exams will be conducted on October 18th, 2025, in a pen-and-paper mode. Paper 1 will be held in the 1st shift from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What’s Next After WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam

Candidates who successfully passed the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam will be able to get admission to the BSc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BSc CCT, BSc OTT, BSc PA, BSc MMB, BVSO, BOT, BHA, BSc RIT, BSc CSIC and BSc RT courses offered in colleges and institutions in West Bengal.