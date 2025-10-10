LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
Home > Education > JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will soon release the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 today, on October 10, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the JENPAS UG 2025 exams will be able to download the WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The JENPAS UG Exam 2025 is scheduled for October 18, 2025.

WBJEE will soon release the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
WBJEE will soon release the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 10, 2025 11:22:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will soon release the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 today, on October 10, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the JENPAS UG 2025 exams will be able to download the WBJEE JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The JENPAS UG Exam 2025 is scheduled for October 18, 2025. 

How to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card?

 Candidates can download the JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket by following the steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on Examinations and select JENPAS UG

Step 3: Click on the JENPAS UG Admit Card link

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The JENPAS UG admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Direct Link to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Notify Soon

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam

JENPAS UG 2025 exams will be conducted on October 18th, 2025, in a pen-and-paper mode.  Paper 1 will be held in the 1st shift from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What’s Next After WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam

Candidates who successfully passed the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Exam will be able to get admission to the BSc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BSc CCT, BSc OTT, BSc PA, BSc MMB, BVSO, BOT, BHA, BSc RIT, BSc CSIC and BSc RT courses offered in colleges and institutions in West Bengal.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: JENPAS UG 2025 Admit CardJENPAS UG 2025 examJENPAS UG Admit CardJENPAS UG Admit Card release datejenpas ug examWBJEEwbjee JENPAS UG Admit Card

RELATED News

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Check Latest Official Updates on CDS 2 Result, Merit List & Marking Scheme
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Notification, Application Form, Fee, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link to Download CA Final Result PDF, Release Date, & More
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?
Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Date, Rules And Star Countdown
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Posting on social media overnight linked to poor mental wellbeing
Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery
Swiss firm Ypsomed to build first U.S. plant, plans $200 million investment
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

QUICK LINKS