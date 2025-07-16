LIVE TV
JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out – Final List For IIT, NIT Admissions Released | Direct Link Here

JoSAA has announced the Round 6 seat allotment result for 2025 at josaa.nic.in. This is the final counselling round for IIT, NIT, IIIT, and GFTI admissions. Seat confirmation must be completed by July 20. No slide/float options allowed. Unfilled seats will go to CSAB 2025 special rounds.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:31:31 IST

The Round 6 seat allocation result for JoSAA 2025 counseling has been formally announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its website, josaa.nic.in. For students looking to enroll in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) for the academic year 2025, this is the last round of seat distribution.

Candidates who selected the slide or float option in Round 5, or those who were not allotted any seat earlier, can now view their final allotment status. For both IITs and the entire NIT+ system, this is the last round under the JoSAA process. No further rounds will be held by JoSAA.

However, vacant seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs will be filled through a separate CSAB 2025 counselling process. Candidates not allotted any seat in Round 6 can register for the CSAB Special Round at csab.nic.in.

Seat Confirmation and Reporting Process

All candidates allotted a seat in Round 6 must complete their online reporting process before 20 July 2025. This includes:

  • Confirming their allotted seat

  • Paying the admission fee

  • Uploading necessary documents

  • Responding to any raised queries

For candidates allotted seats in IITs, it is important to note that withdrawal is not allowed at this stage. Also, slide or float options are disabled in this final round.

For those allotted seats in NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs, withdrawal from the process is permitted until 21 July 2025, and any withdrawal-related queries must be answered by 22 July 2025.

Steps to Check JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2025

  1. Go to the official JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in

  2. Click on the “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result” link

  3. Enter your JEE Main 2025 application number and password

  4. View and download your seat allotment status for reference

Candidates are advised to frequently check the JoSAA and CSAB websites for further announcements, instructions, and deadlines.

