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Home > Education News > KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process

KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is expected to release the KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026.

KVS admission 2nd provisional list
KVS admission 2nd provisional list

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 16, 2026 15:05:42 IST

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KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will publish the KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 today, April 16, for Class 1 and Balvatika admission for the academic year 2026–27. It will be released on the official admission portal and include the list of students selected against the vacant seats after the first round of admission. The release of the second list is a critical step in the admission process, as many parents and students have been waiting for the list to confirm the admission after finding out the news of missing out in the first round of admission earlier today.

When will KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 be released

The KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 will be released today, April 16. The online list will be released region-wise and school-wise.

The first provisional list of KVS Class 1 admission 2026 was released on April 9 and 10, and the second list will be released for the remaining vacant seats after the first provisional merit list. 

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Where to check KVS Class 1 admission list 2026 online

Parents can check the KVS Class 1 admission list 2026 on the following websites: kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in.

The merit list will be released in PDF format for each Kendriya Vidyalaya, and the applicant must select their region, state, and school to check the list.

How to download KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026

Candidates can download the KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 by visiting the official admission portal and clicking on the link Class 1 Admission 2026–27. Then the candidate should click on Second Provisional List or Lottery Result 2026–27 from the options. After choosing the region and school, the merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Parents should look through the list carefully and check their child’s name, download the PDF and save a hard copy for future reference.

What happens after KVS 2nd merit list 2026

Candidates whose names are included in the second list will have to complete the document verification process within the given time.

Admission will be finalised only after the verification of documents and completion of eligibility criteria. Schools may also provide further instructions with respect to reporting dates. 

What documents are required for KVS admission 2026

The parents will need to submit all necessary documents for verification at the time of admission. These documents include a birth certificate, proof of residence, passport-size photographs, and certificates (e.g., caste, income and service certificates).

In case of admission under the RTE quota, a distance declaration might also be mandatory.

Will there be KVS 3rd merit list 2026

KVS will release a 3rd provisional list on April 21, depending on the availability of vacant seats after the 2nd list. It will be the final list for the students who have not been selected in the earlier lists.

Why is the KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 important

The KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 is an important admission list which provides a second chance to the students who have not appeared for the selection in the 1st provisional merit list. As the seats are limited and there is a huge demand for Kendriya Vidyalayas, each merit list is significant for parents. This is why they keep checking the official portal and should complete the admission process at the earliest if they are selected.

Also Read: JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

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KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process
KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process
KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process
KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process

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