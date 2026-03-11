LIVE TV
Home > Education > MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here's How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here's How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the MP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in, enabling candidates who appeared for the exam to check their responses and estimate their scores.

Published: March 11, 2026 00:07:20 IST

MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here's How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the MP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 on its official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in, enabling candidates who appeared for the exam to check their responses and estimate their scores.

The answer key is available in PDF format, covering both Paper I and Paper II across all subjects and question paper sets (A, B, C, D).

What’s Available & How To Download

The provisional answer key includes the official responses for each subject and set from the March 1 exam, which was held for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Madhya Pradesh universities and colleges. Aspirants can now:

-Visit mppsc.mp.gov.in.

-Navigate to the “Provisional Answer Key – State Eligibility Test 2026” link.

-View and download the PDF of the answer key and the response sheet.

-Save or print the documents for score estimation and future reference.

This provisional release allows candidates to cross‑verify their answers and calculate likely scores well ahead of the final result.

Objections & Next Steps

To ensure accuracy and fairness, MPPSC has opened a formal window for raising objections against any provisional answers that candidates believe are incorrect. Key details include:

-Candidates typically have five days from the date of release to submit challenges online with supporting references such as textbooks or official sources.

-Objections must be submitted through the official portal within the stipulated deadline.

-After review by subject experts, MPPSC will issue a final answer key and then proceed to declare the MP SET 2026 results and qualifying certificates.

Qualifying Criteria & Score Estimation

The MP SET follows a no-negative-marking pattern. As per the exam norms:

-Paper I and Paper II responses count towards the overall score.

-Candidates from Unreserved and EWS categories generally need at least 40 % aggregate marks to qualify, while OBC, SC, ST, and PwD categories require at least 35 %.

-Final eligibility and cut‑offs will be determined after all objections are reviewed and the final key is published.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 12:07 AM IST
MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

