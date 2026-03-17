Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link, Steps To Download And Key Details

Navodaya Result 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the Class 6 results for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their results on the official website using their login details.

The result marks an important step for students seeking admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, a network of residential schools known for providing quality education.

How To Check JNVST Class 6 Result

Candidates can access their results online by following a few simple steps:

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

Click on the Class 6 result link

Enter roll number and date of birth

View and download the scorecard

Students are advised to keep a copy of the result for future admission procedures.

Selection List And Next Steps

Along with individual scorecards, NVS has also released the selection list. Students whose names appear in the list will be eligible for admission to their respective Navodaya schools.

After checking the result, selected candidates will need to complete document verification and other formalities as part of the admission process.

Exam Held In Two Phases

The JNVST Class 6 entrance exam is conducted in two phases every year. The first phase is usually held in December, while the second phase is scheduled later, with results released separately.

With the results now out, students and parents are advised to regularly check official updates to avoid missing important admission deadlines.

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