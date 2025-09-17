NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has recently released the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result on September 17, 2025. Candidates are now able to download the round 2 allotment result PDF from their official website. Candidates must submit any discrepancies in the provisional allotment result by 10:00 AM on September 18, 2025, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final.’

MCC released the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
MCC released the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: September 17, 2025 16:52:57 IST
Published: September 17, 2025 16:52:57 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has recently released the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result on September 17, 2025. Candidates are now able to download the round 2 allotment result PDF from their official website. The exam conducting authorities have announced the revised schedule for NEET counselling 2025, Round 2 at mcc.nic.in. 

Candidates must submit any discrepancies in the provisional allotment result by 10:00 AM on September 18, 2025, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final.’

How to Check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section
Step 3: Click on the NEET UG round 2 allotment result link
Step 4: Enter the NEET UG roll number and password
Step 5: The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference

NEET UG Counselling Seat Re-allotment Procedure 2025

Candidates can follow the procedure for NEET counselling 2025 for undergraduate programmes.

Step 1: Register and pay the fees.
Step 2: Fill in and lock the choice.
Step 3: Seat allotment.
Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College
Step 5: Re-allotment of vacant seats.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result – Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates have to keep the following documents handy while registering for NEET UG counselling.

  • NEET Admit Card

  • NEET 2025 scorecard

  • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

  • Eight passport-size photographs

  • Provisional Allotment Letter

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG 2025: Counselling Rounds 

The NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds are given below:
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3/Mop-up Round
Stray Vacancy Round

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Discrepancy Windom 

As per the official notice, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be reported to MCC of DGHS up to 10 am on September 18, 2025, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Check Reporting Dates 

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to September 25, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details

QUICK LINKS