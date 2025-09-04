NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, Hindu College, Delhi emerged as the top college in India, followed by Miranda House, Delhi in second place, and Hans Raj College, Delhi in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 Colleges in India

Take a look at the top 10 colleges in India.

COLLEGES SCORE RANKING Hindu College, Delhi 84.01 1 Miranda House, Delhi 83.20 2 Hans Raj College, Delhi 81.75 3 Kirori Mal College, Delhi 80.33 4 St. Stephens’s College , Delhi 79.41 Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Delhi 76.74 6 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

76.09 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata 76.07 8 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 75.52 9 PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore 73.15 10

Direct link to see the full list of top universities in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025- MoE, National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)