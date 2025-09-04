NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).
In the 2025 rankings, Hindu College, Delhi emerged as the top college in India, followed by Miranda House, Delhi in second place, and Hans Raj College, Delhi in third.
NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 Colleges in India
Take a look at the top 10 colleges in India.
|COLLEGES
|SCORE
|RANKING
|Hindu College, Delhi
|84.01
|1
|Miranda House, Delhi
|83.20
|2
|Hans Raj College, Delhi
|81.75
|3
|Kirori Mal College, Delhi
|80.33
|4
|St. Stephens’s College, Delhi
|79.41
|Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Delhi
|76.74
|6
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
|76.09
|St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata
|76.07
|8
|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
|75.52
|9
|PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore
|73.15
|10
Direct link to see the full list of top universities in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025- MoE, National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)