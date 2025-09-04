LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the overall category, followed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

. Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the overall category.
. Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the overall category.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 4, 2025 12:28:52 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER). 

 

In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the overall category, followed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in second place and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 colleges for Overall Category 

Take a look at the Full list of Top 10 colleges in the overall category in India. 

COLLEGES RANKINGS
Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1
 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 4
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 5
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 6
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 7

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

 8

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 

 9

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 

 10
Tags: NIRFnirf 2025NIRF RankingNIRF Ranking 2025nirf top colleges listoverall top colleges nirf

RELATED News

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top University in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Medical Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India

QUICK LINKS