LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi secured the top position in the Dental category, followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai in second place.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi secured the top position in the Dental category.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi secured the top position in the Dental category.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 4, 2025 15:37:13 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER). 

In the 2025 rankings, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi secured the top position in the Dental category, followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai in second place, and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top Dental Colleges in India 

Take a look at the top 10 dental colleges in India. 

COLLEGES SCORE RANKING
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 89.12
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai 85.31 2
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi 72.55 3
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune 72.36 4
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal 70.58 5
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru 69.00 6
King George`s Medical University, Lucknow 68.89 7
SRM Dental College, Chennai 68.19 8
Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar 63.12 9
JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru 62.59 10

Direct link to see the full list of top universities in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025- MoE, National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)

Tags: dental Colleges nirfNIRFnirf 2025NIRF 2025 rankingsNIRF Rankingranking 2025 nirftop dental Colleges

RELATED News

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top University in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Medical Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Delhi University Colleges

LATEST NEWS

Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India

QUICK LINKS