NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi secured the top position in the Dental category, followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai in second place, and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top Dental Colleges in India

Take a look at the top 10 dental colleges in India.

COLLEGES SCORE RANKING All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 89.12 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai 85.31 2 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi 72.55 3 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune 72.36 4 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal 70.58 5 A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru 69.00 6 King George`s Medical University, Lucknow 68.89 7 SRM Dental College, Chennai 68.19 8 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar 63.12 9 JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru 62.59 10

Direct link to see the full list of top universities in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025- MoE, National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)