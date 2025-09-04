NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Engineering Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the Engineering category, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in second place and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 engineering colleges in India

COLLEGES RANKING Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 6 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 8 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirapally 9 Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University 10

Engineering colleges in India NIRF ranking 2025 – Full List