Home > Education > NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Engineering Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Engineering Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the Engineering category, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in second place.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the Engineering category.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 4, 2025 14:41:15 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER). 

In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the Engineering category, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in second place and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 engineering colleges in India 

COLLEGES RANKING
Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi  2
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur  4
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 6
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 7
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 8

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirapally

 9
Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University  10

Engineering colleges in India NIRF ranking 2025 – Full List

Rank College Name City
1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai
2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi New Delhi
3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mumbai
4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Kanpur
5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur
6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee
7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad
8 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Guwahati
9 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli
10 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi Varanasi
11 Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani Pilani
12 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indore
13 National Institute of Technology Rourkela Rourkela
14 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Chennai
15 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
16 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore
17 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal Surathkal
18 Jadavpur University Kolkata
19 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Patna
20 Anna University Chennai
21 National Institute of Technology Calicut Kozhikode
22 Siksha O Anusandhan Bhubaneswar
23 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore
24 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi
25 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Gandhinagar
43 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
44 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur Nagpur
45 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai
46 Symbiosis International Pune
47 Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Kalavakkam
48 Lovely Professional University Phagwara
49 National Institute of Technology Durgapur Durgapur
50 National Institute of Technology Silchar Silchar
65 Institute of Technology Delhi Delhi
66 Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology SURAT
67 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai
67 PSG College of Technology Coimbatore
69 International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore Bengaluru
70 Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Delhi
71 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali
72 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai Durg
73 National Institute of Technology Srinagar Srinagar
74 University of Hyderabad Hyderabad
75 M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology
Tags: Engineering Colleges nirfNIRFnirf 2025NIRF 2025 rankingsNIRF Rankingranking 2025 nirftop Engineering Colleges

