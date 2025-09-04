NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Engineering Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).
In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the top position in the Engineering category, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in second place and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in third.
NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 engineering colleges in India
|COLLEGES
|RANKING
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|8
|
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirapally
|9
|Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University
|10
Engineering colleges in India NIRF ranking 2025 – Full List
|Rank
|College Name
|City
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Chennai
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|New Delhi
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Mumbai
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Roorkee
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|Guwahati
|9
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|Tiruchirappalli
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
|Varanasi
|11
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
|Pilani
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|Indore
|13
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|Rourkela
|14
|S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|15
|Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
|Dhanbad
|16
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|17
|National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|Surathkal
|18
|Jadavpur University
|Kolkata
|19
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|Patna
|20
|Anna University
|Chennai
|21
|National Institute of Technology Calicut
|Kozhikode
|22
|Siksha O Anusandhan
|Bhubaneswar
|23
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|Coimbatore
|24
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|New Delhi
|25
|Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|Gandhinagar
|43
|Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|–
|44
|Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|Nagpur
|45
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|Chennai
|46
|Symbiosis International
|Pune
|47
|Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|Kalavakkam
|48
|Lovely Professional University
|Phagwara
|49
|National Institute of Technology Durgapur
|Durgapur
|50
|National Institute of Technology Silchar
|Silchar
|65
|Institute of Technology Delhi
|Delhi
|66
|Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology
|SURAT
|67
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|67
|PSG College of Technology
|Coimbatore
|69
|International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|70
|Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)
|Delhi
|71
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Banasthali
|72
|Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|Durg
|73
|National Institute of Technology Srinagar
|Srinagar
|74
|University of Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|75
|M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology
|–