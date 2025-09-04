LIVE TV
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Pharmacy Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. The Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, secured the top position in the pharmacy category, followed by the Birla Institute of Technology & Science- Pilani.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 4, 2025 12:50:12 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER). 

In the 2025 rankings, the Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, secured the top position in the pharmacy category, followed by the Birla Institute of Technology & Science- Pilani in second place and the Panjab University, Chandigarh, in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 pharmacy colleges in India 

COLLEGES STATE/CITY RANKINGS
Jamia Hamdard

New Delhi

 1
Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani 2
Panjab University Chandigarh 3
JSS College of Pharmacy Ooty 4
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 5

Institute of Chemical Technology 

 Mumbai  6

JSS College of Pharmacy

 Mysore 7

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

 Manipal  8

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

 Mohali  9

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

 Chennai 
 10
