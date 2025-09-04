NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Pharmacy Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, the Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, secured the top position in the pharmacy category, followed by the Birla Institute of Technology & Science- Pilani in second place and the Panjab University, Chandigarh, in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top 10 pharmacy colleges in India